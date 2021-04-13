Research Links Structural brain changes and snoring and snoring in children with behavioral problems

Analysis of MRI scans of the brain performed by researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) reveals evidence that children who snore regularly have structural changes in specific areas of the brain. .. Concentration, hyperactivity, and learning disabilities at school.

The study found that children aged 9 to 10 years (reported by their parents) who snorted three or more times a week were more likely to have thin gray matter in some areas of the frontal lobe of the brain. .. Higher reasoning skills and impulse control. The results suggested that the thinner cortex in these areas correlates with behavioral disorders associated with sleep apnea, a severe form known as sleep apnea.

“This is the largest study of its kind detailing the link between snoring and brain abnormalities,” said Amal Isaiah, MD, PhD, associate professor of otolaryngology at UMSOM, the lead author of the study. Snoring. “These brain changes are similar to those seen in children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Children lose cognitive control, which is associated with more destructive behavior. Isaiah is second only to his parents. “If you have a child who sniffs more than once a week, you need to evaluate that child. We are now strengthening the importance of diagnosing and treating sleep and breathing disorders in children. To have strong structural evidence from brain imaging. “

UMSOM team Nature Communications, “Association between frontal lobe structure, parent-reported obstructive sleep apnea, and childhood behavior in the ABCD dataset.. The reported study was supported by the National Institutes of Drug Abuse (NIDA) and nine other laboratories, centers, and offices of the National Institutes of Health.

Obstructive sleep apnea (oSDB) is a group of conditions commonly associated with snoring. In children, the authors explained that this condition is characterized by resistance to breathing during sleep, causing snoring and potentially accompanied by respiratory arrest during sleep. The link between child snoring and behavioral problems is also well recognized. “Parents frequently report behavioral problems in their snoring children,” the author says. “The consistent relationship between oSDB and behavioral behaviors with cognitive deficits such as inattention and hyperactivity can affect children’s learning and interaction in the classroom … Untreated oSDB It is generally associated with neurobehavioral disorders that justify diagnosis and management. “

Snoring can cause sleep disorders all night due to interrupted breathing and reduced oxygen supply to the brain. Also, large population-based studies have established a link between snoring and behavioral problems such as inattention and hyperactivity, but the exact nature of that relationship is not fully understood. .. Several small studies have reported a correlation between sleep apnea (when breathing pauses are prolonged) and certain brain changes, but these changes have been reported in some children with oSDB. Little is known about whether it contributes to the behavioral problems seen. “Evidence of structural changes in the brain in children with oSDB is limited to some small studies on the association between obstructive sleep apnea and changes in brain tissue or neuronal integrity,” the team commented. Did.

oSDB can be treated by performing tonsillectomy and adenoidectomy, which are considered to be the first treatment for children with symptoms of snoring, sleep arrest, and mouth breathing. However, a significant proportion of children are misdiagnosed as having ADHD and are treated with stimulants. To address existing knowledge gaps and investigate the relationship between snoring, brain structure, and behavioral problems, Isaiah et al. Enrolled in adolescent brain cognitive development (ABCD) over 10,000 people aged 9-10 years. I examined MRI brain images from my child. ) Study, a long-term study on child health and brain development in the United States.

Evaluations made by parents confirmed the results of previous studies and their statistical analysis revealed a positive correlation between habitual snoring and behavioral problems.

The findings further showed that snoring is associated with smaller amounts of multiple areas of the frontal lobe of the brain, areas involved in cognitive functions such as problem-solving, impulse regulation, and social interaction. .. Statistical analysis suggested that the differences in the brain seen in snoring children may contribute to behavioral problems, but how snoring, brain structure, and behavioral problems change over time. Additional work on snoring is required to determine the cause association. “Together, these results provide evidence of brain-structure-related determinants of the relationship between symptom burden and behavioral problems reported by parents of oSDB,” they wrote. “Although causal relationships cannot be inferred due to the cross-cutting nature of current studies, these results are one with the proposed mediation model that links oSDB to higher-order dysfunction through damage to the prefrontal cortex. We do … These results also provide population-based evidence of oSDB burden and neurobehavioral problems through the brain features formed by hypoxia, with or without sleep disorders. A biologically plausible model that associates. “

Therefore, the findings point to oSDB as a potential reversible cause of behavioral problems, suggesting that children may be screened for snoring on a regular basis. Those who are found to be snoring habitually may be referred for follow-up care. Such care may include assessment and treatment of conditions that contribute to oSDB, such as obesity, or assessment of surgical removal of adenoids and tonsils.

“Timely recognition and treatment of obstructive sleep apnea can weaken these brain changes, especially in children, as we know that the brain is capable of repairing itself. There is, “said Linda Chan, MD, co-author of the study, Professor of Diagnostic Radiology, and Nuclear Medicine, a co-principal investigator in ABCD research. “Further research is needed to test such mechanisms of these relationships, which may also lead to further therapeutic approaches.”

Researchers will conduct a follow-up study to determine if children who continue to snore experience worsening brain findings on MRI.

“For the first time, we see evidence of brain imaging that measures the potential sacrifices this general condition can have on a child’s neurological development,” said E. Albert, Executive Vice President of Medical Affairs at UM Baltimore. Dr. Reese commented. John Z. and Akiko K. Bowers are prominent professors and deans of the University of Maryland School of Medicine. “This is an important finding that highlights the need to properly diagnose snoring abnormalities in children.”

The ABCD survey is the largest survey in the United States and tracks nearly 12,000 young people growing into young adults. Researchers use magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) devices to regularly measure the structure and activity of participants’ brains and collect psychological, environmental, cognitive information, and biological samples. .. The purpose of this study is to define the criteria for normal brain and cognitive development and to identify factors that can strengthen or disrupt the life trajectory of adolescents.