Covid-19 made people feel vulnerable to cybercrime





Almost half of the British say they feel more vulnerable Cybercrime Today than before the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, about 15 million people across the country say they have been victims of cybercrime in the last 12 months, each spending an average of 4.4 hours solving problems. Lose a total of £ 2.7 billion.. This is according to NortonLifeLock 2021 Norton Cyber ​​Security Insights The report gathered responses from more than 10,000 people in Australia, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States, establishing the current consumer attitude towards cybersecurity. Researchers believe that 74% of UK respondents believe that the new culture of universal remote working has made it much easier for cybercriminals to use them, while 59% are victims of cybercrime. I found that I was more worried about becoming. 62% were worried that their identities could be stolen. In addition, 46% said they didn’t know how to protect themselves from cybercrime. Steve Wilson, Sales and Marketing Director at NortonLifeLock, said: “Cybercriminals make millions of dollars by stealing people’s personal information and hard-earned money,” he said. “The growing concern is that many British (66%) say they are taking more precautions to keep them online.” Studies show that cybercrime is packed with emotional punches as well as victims’ time and financial implications. Those who have experienced feelings of anger, stress, vulnerability, helplessness, and breach due to broken accounts and devices. “Cybercrime stress increases over time,” Wilson said. “This is especially true for personal information theft. Victims of personal information theft often suffer from the consequences over the years. They have been affected by personal information theft in the last 12 months alone. For just 2 million British people, this means a life of vigilance against suspicious activity on their accounts or names. “ According to NortonLifeLock, British people tend to be overconfident in their ability to protect themselves online, with 62% very worried that their identities could be stolen, but 63 % Feels well protected. More than half said they didn’t know what to do if they were victims of personal information theft, and three-quarters said they wanted more information on what to do. Similarly, more than half of UK respondents find it impossible to protect their privacy online, and nearly half say they don’t know where to start, but 84% of UK respondents say. Improve your online privacy by actively hiding your online footprint due to changes in your lifestyle and work environment during a pandemic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos