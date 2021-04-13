Studies have found that British coronavirus variants are less deadly and only spread more easily.

The first coronavirus mutants detected in the UK, according to two new studies, cause more serious illness and death and increase the risk of “long COVID” compared to other strains. There seems to be no.

The findings are inconsistent with earlier studies by UK health authorities that suggested that the variants were more deadly.

But research still found it Variant called B.1.1.7 Is more contagious than the original strain, which is consistent with previous studies.

“Reassuringly, our findings suggest that, despite being easier to spread, mutants do not change the type or duration of symptoms experienced, and current vaccines and public health measures do. I believe it is likely to remain effective against it, “said researcher Mark Graham King’s College London Fellow and co-author of the study in a statement.

B.1.1.7 first appeared in the United Kingdom in September 2020 and has since spread around the world. (Currently, it is a major variant in the United States. New York Times .. Many studies have found that variants are more contagious. And in January, British officials said there was some early evidence that this variant was also more deadly. Live Science previously reported .. However, at the time, authorities emphasized that the data were limited and still uncertain.

Graham’s new study was published in the journal on Monday (April 12th) Lancet Public Health , He and his colleagues analyzed information from about 37,000 people in the UK who were positive for COVID-19 between September and December 2020 and reported their symptoms via a mobile app called the COVID Symptom Study app. .. Researchers then combined this information with the COVID-19 UK Genetics Consortium and Public Health England sequence data to determine the number of COVID-19 cases in a particular region from B.1.1.7 or other strains. I showed that.

Researchers also found a link between the proportion of B.1.1.7 cases in a region and the symptoms people experienced, even in places where B.1.1.7 cases increased the most during the study period, such as London and London. I found that I had no sex. Southeast England. Also, there was no association between the proportion of B.1.1.7 infections in one area and the proportion of people who experienced it. Long COVID , In this study, it is defined as a symptomatology that lasts for more than 28 days.

However, researchers found that B.1.1.7, as before, increased the basic reproduction number, the average number of catches of the virus from one infected person, by 1.35 times compared to the original strain. I found that. Estimate.

The second study was published in the journal on Monday Lancet infection The researchers analyzed information from 341 COVID-19 patients admitted to the University College London Hospital and North Middlesex University Hospital in the United Kingdom between November and December 2020. Of these patients, 58% were infected with the B.1.1.7 mutant. 42% were infected with another strain.

There was no association between strain and disease severity — in the B.1.1.7 group, approximately 20% of all patients became severe and 16% of all patients died. In addition, in groups other than B.1.1.7, 20% of all patients became severely ill and 17% of all patients died.

Results of a study conducted after researchers considered factors that could affect the severity of the disease, such as age, gender, and underlying health status. Researchers have found that patients with B.1.1.7 tend to have higher viral load, or viral levels in the nose and throat, compared to people infected with other strains. This can play a role in B’s greater infectivity. 1.1.7.

“”[The authors’] Observations that B.1.1.7 infection is associated with increased viral load support the results of two other studies, a mechanism that increased infectivity is due to increased respiratory excretion. “I show my hypothesis,” said Dr. Sean Way Shan-on of the National Center for Infectious Diseases. Singapore and its colleagues write in an editorial accompanying the study of Lancet infections.

Both studies have their limits. The Lancet Public Health study was extensive, but it was based on people’s self-reported symptoms, and researchers could not determine which users were definitely infected with B.1.1.7. In the Lancet infectious disease study, researchers were able to see detailed information such as which strains of patients were infected, but the study was relatively small and “ large studies need further confirmation. “Ong et al. Wrote. In addition, because this study included only inpatients, it is not possible to determine whether patients with B.1.1.7 are more likely to be hospitalized compared to other strains.

