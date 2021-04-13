A big COVID-19 vaccine clinic is happening at this week’s CR





If you wanted to get the COVID-19 vaccine but haven’t booked somewhere yet, here’s your chance. According to a new article from CBS 2, Reutzel Pharmacy will hold a 24-hour vaccine clinic from Saturday, April 17th to Sunday, April 18th. The DoubleTree by Hilton Alliance Convention Center begins Saturday at 9am and ends the following day at 9am. A shot available at this particular clinic is a two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. This means that you need to return to the second shot between 9am on May 8th and 9am on May 9th. The Linn County website says: “Anyone who makes a promise Available for Both 1st and 2nd clinics.. Due to limited consultation hours, you cannot change your appointment once. “ Anyone over the age of 16 is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic 24 hours a day, but must be booked first.You can do it by phone at 319-892-6097 or online Here.. They want to vaccinate about 1,000 people this weekend, including those who may not be vaccinated during the day due to schedule. I received my first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 3 weeks ago UnityPoint Health, And I actually had no negative side effects. Even the arm pain I hear is the least common. It will be the second time tomorrow afternoon, so I expect the same situation. I wish you good luck! See: Answers to 30 Common COVID-19 Vaccine Questions Much is not yet known about the coronavirus and the future, but currently available vaccines have undergone all three trial stages and Safe and effective.. As many Americans as possible need to be vaccinated to eventually return to pre-pandemic normal levels. We hope that these 30 answers provided here will help our readers get vaccinated as soon as possible.

