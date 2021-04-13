Health
B.1.1.7 variant does not cause more serious COVID: study
April 13, 2021-B.1.1.7 Coronavirus The first variant identified in the UK last year states that it does not cause more serious illness in hospitalized patients. New research Was announced in Lancet infection on Monday.
Among the group of COVID-19 patients admitted to the UK, patients with B.1.1.7 had a different risk of serious illness, death, or other outcome compared to other variants. did not.
“Our data provide the initial reassurance that within the context and limitations of actual studies, the severity of inpatients with B.1.1.7 does not differ significantly from the severity of non-patients. “The researchers write.
The research team analyzed a group of 496 COVID-19 patients admitted to a UK hospital in November and December 2020. This includes 198 patients with the B.1.1.7 variant. Among them, 72 patients had serious illness and 53 of 141 patients with different variants had serious illness. In addition, 31 patients in B.1.1.7 died and 24 patients in the non-B.1.1.7 group died. People with severe illness or death were older and more likely to have an underlying illness.
The researchers found no significant difference in serious illness or death in patients with B.1.1.7, but high viral load. This indicates that it is highly contagious. This study supports previous studies that the B.1.1.7 strain is more contagious and may be of concern when countries withdraw the COVID-19 safety protocol.
“The B.1.1.7 group was younger overall, had fewer comorbidities, and was more likely to be an ethnic minority group than the non-B.1.1.7 group,” the researchers wrote.
According to, this strain has become the most common mutant strain in the United States. To CDC, Equivalent to about 27% of COVID-19 cases reported nationwide. According to the United States, more than 20,900 B.1.1.7 cases have been reported. Latest CDC tabulation Updated on Saturday.
so Another study Was announced in Lancet Public Health On Monday, researchers said COVID-19 vaccine May be effective against B.1.1.7 variants. They found that there was no significant increase in reinfection rates compared to other variants.
The research team analyzed data from patients in the United Kingdom who reported approximately 37,000 positive COVID-19 tests in the COVID Symptom Study app between September and December 2020. App users reported 249 reinfections, and “there is no evidence” of frequent reinfections, B.1.1.7 patients, the researchers wrote.
“This may mean that if sufficient immunity is built at the time of initial infection, it may be sufficient to protect against reinfection in the presence of the B.1.1.7 variant. “They write. “Ultimately, this is a positive sign that immunity built by vaccination against existing mutants may also be effective against B.1.1.7 mutants. “
