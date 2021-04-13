Ottawa’s COVID-19 cases fall below 200 on Tuesday, but weekly trends remain high

Ottawa-The Ottawa Public Health Service reports that an additional 194 people in the city are COVID-19 positive. This is the lowest number following the record number of cases on the weekend.

OPH reported a record number of cases for three consecutive days, with 242 cases on Friday, 325 cases on Saturday, and 370 cases on Sunday. There were 348 new cases reported on Monday.

On Tuesdays, the number of cases is often low due to the low amount of testing on weekends.

According to the Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, there have been a total of 20,267 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed on March 11, 2020.

196 newly resolved cases were reported, and the number of active cases decreased for the first time in 3 weeks.

No new deaths were announced on Tuesday. The death toll from the pandemic is 467.

The state reported 3,670 new cases across Ontario on Tuesday, 15 new deaths associated with COVID-19 and 2,573 newly resolved cases. Ontario health officials also reported 214 new cases in Ottawa on Tuesday. OPH figures are often different from state figures due to the different data collection times for each daily report.

The number of cases in the new state is lower than the day before more than 4,000 new cases were reported, but the positive test rate in Ontario is Currently it is over 10%.

Over the past seven days (April 7-13), Ottawa Public Health has reported 1,831 new cases of COVID-19, an average of 261.6 per day. From March 30th to April 6th over the last seven days, there were 1,371 newly reported cases, an average of 171.4 cases per day.

The weekly incidence of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants continues to rise.

The number of patients in Ottawa’s hospital fell by one on Tuesday, but another patient was admitted to the ICU.

Ottawa’s Key COVID-19 Statistics

Ottawa enters Ontario’s COVID-19 Stay-at-home order April 8th, 12:01 am.

Ottawa Public Health Data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people (April 5-11): 184.3

Ottawa positive rate: 9.9% (April 5-11)

Number of reproductions: 1.32 (7-day average)

Propagation values ​​greater than 1 indicate that the virus has spread and that each case has infected multiple contacts. If it is less than 1, it means that the spread is slow.

Ottawa vaccine

As of April 12:

Dosage 1: 190,557

Dosage 2: 27,811

Total dose received: 225,250

The city reported receiving an additional 2,100 AstraZeneca vaccinations on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health Report 157,037 Ottawa residents receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine, which makes up 15% of the population.

Variations of concern

Ottawa Public Health Data *:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) Case: 24

Total B.1.351 (South African variant) cases: 6

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) case: 0

Total variants of concern / mutation cases: 2,174

Mutation / mutation-related death: 7

* OPH should treat VOC and mutation trends with caution as the time required to complete VOC testing and / or genomic analysis varies following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Note that there is. Test results may be completed in batches, and data modifications or updates may change the number of cases that may differ from past reports.

Hospitalization of Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health reports that 95 people are currently in hospitals in the Ottawa area with COVID-19-related illnesses.

That’s down from 96 in hospital on Monday.

There are 29 to 30 people in the intensive care unit.

Of the hospitalized people, 3 are in their 20s (1 is ICU), 6 are in their 30s (2 are ICU), 4 are in their 40s (1 is ICU), and 23 are in their 50s. (8 in ICU), 23 in their 60s (9 in ICU), 24 in their 70s (8 in ICU), 9 in their 80s (1 in ICU) , 3 are over 90 years old.

Active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa declined slightly on Tuesday for the first time in three weeks.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday was 2,617, down from 2,619 active cases on Monday.

After a positive COVID-19 test, it decreased due to the recovery of an additional 196 Ottawa residents. Ottawa Public Health reports 17,174 resolved cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

The number of active cases is the total number of COVID-19 cases minus the number of resolved cases and the number of deaths. The case is considered resolved 14 days after the onset of known symptoms or a positive test result.

COVID-19 inspection in Ottawa

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Test Task Force stated on Monday that 2,541 swabs were processed at a local evaluation center on Sunday and the lab performed 4,670 tests.

The average time it takes to get a result after collecting a cotton swab at the test site is 31 hours.

The latest information from the Task Force will be released this afternoon.

The Ontario government states that 42,167 COVID-19 tests were completed state-wide on Monday.

COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age

0-9 years: 25 new cases (1,581 in total)

10-19 years old: 29 new cases (2,570 in total)

20-29 years old: 47 new cases (4,551 in total)

30-39 years old: 29 new cases (2,997 in total)

40-49 years old: 25 new cases (total 2,643 cases)

50-59 years: 18 new cases (2,401 in total)

60-69 years old: 14 new cases (1,440 in total)

70-79 years: 3 new cases (839 in total)

80-89 years: 4 new cases (758 in total)

90 years and over: Zero new cases (484 cases in total)

Unknown: One case has been reassigned to another category (3 cases in total)

Cases of COVID-19 around the area

Eastern Ontario Health Units: 32

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 16 Cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 3 cases

Leeds, Glenville & Lanark District Health Units: 19

Renfrew County and District Health Units: 15

Utaue (Western Gatineau and Quebec): 245

Institutional outbreak

Ottawa Public Health has reported outbreaks of COVID-19 at 41 Ottawa facilities, including long-term sanatoriums, elderly housing with care, day care, hospitals and schools.

New outbreaks have been declared in three schools, two care facilities, one retirement home and one group home.

Two separate outbrials at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute have been completed. The outbreak, which began on March 12, ended with 4 patient cases, 7 staff cases, and zero deaths. The outbreak, which began on March 21, ended with 18 patient cases, 4 staff cases, and zero deaths.

There are 13 active community outbreaks. 7 outbreaks were related to restaurants, 2 outbreaks were related to construction sites, 1 outbreak was related to religious or spiritual organizations, 1 outbreak was related to private social events, One outbreak is related to sports. Recreation, and one linked to the retail workplace.

The schools and childcare spaces that are currently occurring are as follows.

St. Leonardo Elementary School (March 30) Kanata Research Park Family Center (April 1st) Connaught Public School (April 2nd) Sacred Heart High School (April 3) La Clementine Education Center (April 6) Somilk Leak Elementary School (April 6) De La Decouverte Catholic Elementary School (April 7) St. Dominic Elementary School (April 7) Adrienne Clarkson Elementary School (April 8) Sanguyom Catholic Elementary School (April 8) Michaëlle Jean Public Elementary School (April 8) Beatrice-Desloges Catholic High School (April 8) John McCrae Secondary School (April 8) Blossom Park Public School (April 9th) Georges Etienne Cartier Catholic Elementary School (April 9) Mary Honeywell Elementary School (April 9th) Edelweiss Private Academy (April 10) Gisele Larondo Public High School (April 10) Glen O’Gilby Public School (April 10) Assumption of the Virgin Elementary School (April 11) New arrival Immaculate High School (April 11th) New arrival St. Peter High School (April 11th) New arrival

Long-term care facilities, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently occurring are:

Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus (February 19) St. Vincent Hospital (March 15) Independent living support (March 23) St. Vincent’s Hospital-4N (March 26) St. Vincent’s Hospital-5N (March 26) Sisters of Charity (March 28) Hillel Lodge (March 30) Group home A-11533 (March 31) Queen’s Way Carlton Hospital (April 2nd) Forest Hill Long-term Care Facility (April 3) New arrival William E. Hay Center (April 3) Park Place Retirement Home (April 4th) Viva Barrhaven Retirement Community (April 5th) Chartwell Heritage Retirement Home (April 6) New arrival General Campus Warehouse (April 6) Supported Independent Living Homes (April 9th) Extendicare Medex Long-term care facility (April 11) New arrival Group home A-12737 (April 10) Group home A-13005 (April 12) New arrival

According to Ottawa Public Health, cases identified in a single laboratory of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities, retirement homes, or shelter residents or staff members provoke a developmental response. In a childcare facility, if at least one case of two children, staff, or family members of COVID-19 confirmed in the laboratory within 14 days and at least one case can reasonably acquire the infection in the childcare facility, childcare It is considered to be an outbreak at the facility.

State guidelines define COVID-19 outbreaks in schools as two or more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the lab by epidemiologically relevant school students and staff within 14 days. I will. The case may have reasonably acquired an infection at school (including transportation and pre- and post-school care).

Cases of two COVID-19 staff or patients identified in the laboratory within a particular hospital unit within 14 days, if both cases may have reasonably acquired the infection in the hospital It is considered to be an outbreak in a public hospital.