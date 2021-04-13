NB reports four new COVID-19 cases as the future of the Atlantic bubble grim-New Brunswick





New Brunswick health officials reported four new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

One of the new cases occurred in the St. John area and the other three in the Edmundston area. All four cases are contact information for previously confirmed cases.

As of Tuesday, there were 1,736 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 1,570 recovery cases. According to the state, 33 people have died and 132 are active. Eighteen New Brunswickers, including 13 in the intensive care unit, have been hospitalized for the virus. read more: Atlantic bubbles “look unlikely” as Nova Scotia revives NB traveler quarantine Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer of Health, said in a news release that residents are encouraged to be tested for the virus. “As new and more contagious variants have arrived, it’s important to take steps to keep yourself and your community safe,” she said. The state completed 1,160 tests on Monday, for a total of 269,256 tests since the pandemic began. “People with one or more COVID-19 symptoms Request a test online, “Read the release. Public health is also available from April 8th to 9th at Edmundston’s National Bank 111 del’Église St. Flagged the location of potential exposure to COVID-19 in.









1:34 NB Teachers Union says stick to hybrid high school





NB Teachers Union says stick to hybrid high school

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia and PEI Prime Ministers said the Atlantic bubble was unlikely to resume on April 19, given the increase in COVID-19 cases in the region. New Brunswick Premier Brain Higgs also said the reopening could be delayed. The four Atlantic Prime Ministers are meeting on Tuesday night. Prime Minister Higgs says the Atlantic bubble could be delayed and is calling other leaders tonight. He also says that there are four new cases today, three of which are in Edmundston. — Silas Brown (@silasjvbrown) April 13, 2021

