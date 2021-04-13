“Everything very uncertain”: Lambeth reacts to South African Covid variant clusters | Coronavirus

A■ The UK has open pubs, beauty salons and gyms and is optimistic.However, news that an important cluster of South African coronavirus mutants was found in the south London I cast a cloud on the resumption there.

Staff Deploying surge test In the Autonomous Regions of Onesworth and Lambeth, after 44 confirmations and 30 possible cases identified. Perwez, 33, from Denmark, who works at Lambeth Dry Cleaners & Laundry, reads about it in the news and is worried about the spread of variants and threats to customers.

“Everyone wants the company to return to normal. All precautions need to be taken before the blockade can be eased,” he says. “If things get worse, the government should wait. It would be better if we could just suffer for a few more weeks instead of suffering all year long.”

As part of an integral business, Perwez has been working since then Second blockade It first came into force in November. He hoped that hospitality would go live for the first time in a few months, allowing more people to dress up for a nasty night out and eventually do more dry cleaning.

But the variant caused him to pause his thoughts. “We should learn from the past, because it takes more time if we do more mixing and do not follow precautions.”

Beth Forbes, a parlor barista in Hernhill, southern London. Photo: Graeme Robertson / The Guardian

61-year-old Beth Forbes works as a barista at a hernhill parlor. She says she is “confused” by the number of cases reported in Lambeth. But she’s keen to take part in a mass testing program – “I’ll be testing. Absolutely. Why?” – And like many people working in hospitality, the customer is back. I am pleased. “They are nice and this area is really really nice.”

But she is concerned about another wave and the potential for a blockade. “Judging from what I heard in Europe, they have a lot of incidents and they are blocked again. It’s understandable that they wanted a pint in the pub because it was the first day. , It’s stuffed like a sardine and it doesn’t make sense. “

Tyramont taking a walk in Blockwell Park. Photo: Graeme Robertson / The Guardian

At Blockwell Park, Brixton, Tyramont (35) and Shelby Davis (31) are taking a walk to escape the stress of the blockade. “We need more testing. After all, it’s a public virus,” says Lamont.

Trained chef Davis said the coronavirus guidelines are summarized in “personal hygiene,” adding: Is this not included in any of the guidelines? It’s all about personal hygiene.

“When you introduce yourself to someone from the beginning, the fact that we are not two meters away should tell you something.”

Lina Sleptsova, 21, a student at the Faculty of Communication Studies, University of London. Photo: Graeme Robertson / The Guardian

Lina Sreptsova, 21, a student at the University of Communications in London, and Harry Cook, 23, a police officer, were also in Brockwell Park. Sleptsova is becoming more optimistic as the blockade is eased. “I think I got sick when the new Covid variant came out in December. I’m worried about what would happen if they closed everything again.”

Both Sleptsova and Cook are eager to be tested for the new variant. But what about their friends? “Many of my friends succumb to pressure, so they feel like they do!” Says Sleptsova. “They don’t have much opinion. I think they would say:” Well, if I had to do that, I would. “For my friends, if it was right , They will do it. “

For Cook, it’s “difficult to say” if he’s really worried about the effects of blockade relief. “The incidents are down, they are down for a long time. They can’t be blocked forever.”

“Can’t you really tell what’s going to happen?” He adds. “It’s all very uncertain.”