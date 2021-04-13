The COVID-19 pandemic did not lead to a significant increase in suicide risk





The investigator Suicide rate Data collected from 16 high-income countries and 5 high- and middle-income countries indicate that they occur worldwide in the early stages of COVID-19 compared to pre-pandemics. Investigators have seen no increase in suicide rates in any of the countries involved during the early months of the pandemic. In fact, the evidence of the data showed a decrease in suicide in 12 regions compared to the numbers expected from the previous year’s trends. The survey does not include low- or middle-income countries, which account for 46% of the world’s suicides. Team of Investigators The international team noted beliefs about the signs of a pandemic’s negative impact on suicide rates in these countries. However, the lack of quality death registration systems and real-time suicide data makes it difficult to test that hypothesis. The investigator was led by Professor Jane Pirkis, director of the University of Melbourne Mental Health Center. The study included 70 authors from 30 countries belonging to the International COVID-19 Suicide Prevention Research Cooperation (ICSPRC). The new study compared monthly suicides using data from at least January 2019 to March 2020, with some datasets starting in January 2016. Next, we compared the figures from April to July 2020 with past trends to determine the increase or decrease in suicide tendencies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Investigators did not include other demographic information such as age, gender, or ethnicity. The effectiveness of public health measures to control the pandemic has not been investigated in the dataset, but researchers believe that this and the financial support package may have contributed to lower suicide rates. “We need to keep an eye on the data and pay attention to the increase in suicide, especially when the full economic impact of the pandemic becomes apparent,” wrote Pilkis. Investigators said mental health services and financial measures may have reduced suicide rates as they adapted to mitigate the effects of the blockade on mental health and financial hardship. The team also turned to community support and strengthening domestic relationships as a collective protection against suicide and stress relief. “Many countries in our study have introduced additional mental health support and financial safety nets, both of which may have mitigated the early adverse effects of the pandemic,” wrote Pirkis and colleagues. I am. In comments accompanying the study, Dr. Stella Bocchiway and Professor Sina Fazel of Oxford University said the results were encouraging, but the pandemic could affect risky groups far beyond the end. The data needs to be followed up because there is. “The results of Pirkis and colleagues did not show the first clear increase in suicide deaths, but they need to be followed in more countries over the next few years to investigate whether suicide is one of health. I’m relieved that there is a pandemic-related aftershock, “they wrote. The study “COVID-19 Pandemic Early Suicidal Tendency: An Interrupted Time Series Analysis of Preliminary Data from 21 Countries” was published online at Lancet Psychiatry.

