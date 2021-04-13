Nearly 700,000 Utines are currently fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the State Department of Health.





The state has reported two more coronavirus deaths. (Rick Eagan | Salt Lake Tribune) Individuals experiencing the Salt Lake City will receive assistance from the Salt Lake City Community Commitment Program Resource Fair from the Homeless Court on Rio Grande Street, COVID-19 vaccination and other services. Is done. Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Rio Grande Street.

Editor’s Note: The Salt Lake Tribune offers free access to important articles about the coronavirus.Apply Top story newsletter, Will be sent to your inbox on weekday mornings. To support such journalism Donate Or become Subscriber.. Nearly 700,000 Utines are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, accounting for more than 20% of the state’s total population. The Utah Department of Health reported that an additional 30,000 COVID-19 vaccines were given each day and two more Utahs died of the coronavirus. Vaccine dose given in the last day / total dose given • 30,001 / 1,738,003. Fully vaccinated Utahns • 699,517. Cases reported in the last day • 358. Deaths reported in the last day • 2: Women aged 65-84 in Carbon County and women aged 45-64 in Salt Lake County. Tests reported in the last day • 5,683 people were tested for the first time. A total of 15,222 people were tested. Hospitalizations reported in the last day • 124. It’s two From Monday. Of the patients currently hospitalized, 59 are in the intensive care unit. Two less than Monday. Percentage of positive tests • With the state-specific method, the rate is 6.3%. This is lower than the 7-day average of 7.7%. The state’s new method counts all test results, including repeated tests for the same individual. The interest rate on Tuesday was 2.4%, lower than the 7-day average of 3.8%. [Read more: Utah is changing how it measures the rate of positive COVID-19 tests. Here’s what that means.] Total up to now • 390,647 cases; 2,161 dead. 15,804 hospitalizations; 2,455,549 tested. This story is under development and will be updated.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos