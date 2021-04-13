There is no evidence that the risk of suicide increased in the first few months of the pandemic, but continuous monitoring is required.

Credit: Unsplash / CC0 public domain



The new observational study is the first study to investigate suicides that occurred in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in multiple countries, with the number of suicides changing or decreasing in the early stages of the pandemic. I understand.The study is published at Lancet Psychiatry journal.

The authors provide the best available evidence of the impact of a pandemic on suicide so far, but only provide a snapshot of the first few months of the pandemic and commit suicide. The impact on the situation may not always be immediate, he said.

The lead author, Professor Jane Pirkis, director of the Mental Health Center at the University of Melbourne, Australia, said: Policy makers need to recognize the importance of high-quality, timely data to support suicide prevention efforts and work to reduce stress levels and suicide risk factors associated with COVID-19. Financial difficulties Some people may experience it as a result of a pandemic.Mental increase health Providing services, suicide prevention programs, and financial safety nets may help prevent the long-term adverse effects of pandemics on suicide. “

Professor Pilkis also emphasizes: “Pandemic has dramatically changed the lives of many and some continue their journey. It is important to realize that suicide is not the only indicator of a negative impact on mental health. Pandemic—Community The level of distress is high and we need to ensure that people are supported. “

The impact of a pandemic on mental health can vary nationally and nationally, depending on factors such as the degree of the pandemic, the public health measures used to control the pandemic, the capacity of existing mental health services, and suicide. there is. Preventive programs, and economic strength and remedies to help those whose livelihoods are affected by pandemics.

Few studies have investigated the effects of widespread infectious disease outbreaks on suicide. The new study will share knowledge about the effects of pandemics on suicidal and suicidal behavior and reduce risk.

The study used real-time suicide data from official government sources to determine if monthly suicide trends changed after the pandemic began. They used modeling of the monthly suicide counts prior to COVID-19 (at least January 1, 2019-March 31, 2020, and in some cases January 1, 2016). (Estimated) to determine how the number observed early in the pandemic (April 1, 2020-July 31, 2020) changed during the pandemic. The survey includes 21 countries and territories (16 high-income, 5 high- and middle-income), national data for 10 countries and data for 25 specific regions in 11 countries.

The authors found no evidence of increased suicides in the early months of the pandemic in any of the countries involved. In 12 regions, there was evidence of reduced suicide compared to expected numbers.

The authors state that their findings can be explained by several steps taken by the government in different countries.For example, in many countries Mental health service Increased or adapted to mitigate the potential impact of blockades on mental health and suicide. Similarly, financial measures have been taken to alleviate the financial difficulties experienced by those who were unemployed or had to close their businesses as a result of a stay-at-home order. They also have several factors known to protect pandemics from suicide: community support for vulnerable individuals, new ways to connect with others online, relationships through households spending more time together. It states that it may have increased beneficial collective emotions (such as strengthening), “being together”, and reducing the daily stress of some people.

Professor Pilkis said: “Many countries in our study have introduced additional mental health support and financial safety nets, both of which may have mitigated the early adverse effects of the pandemic. They may have maintained suicide rates. Efforts need to be ensured. As the long-term mental health and economic implications of a pandemic become apparent, the downs to date will continue and remain vigilant. The impact of a pandemic on suicide over time. It changes with and can vary from group to population. “

The authors state that their study did not include low- and middle-income countries that accounted for 46% of world suicides and could have been particularly devastated by pandemics. In these countries, there are signs of concern that pandemics may have a negative impact on suicide rates, but few countries have quality death registration systems and real-time suicide data. It is difficult to verify because few countries collect suicide. In addition, they may have reduced the reliability of data quality in all countries if the pandemic disrupted the data collection process, but sensitivity analysis testing this in their study yielded similar results. It says that it was.

They also emphasize that their data do not investigate the association between pandemics and suicide in different age groups for men and women, or people of different ethnicities. It also does not investigate the impact of various public health measures, including pandemics or financial support packages, on suicide patterns. The author has plans to study this in future research.

In a linked comment, Dr. Stella Bocchiway and Professor Sina Fazel of the University of Oxford, UK, said:[…] Despite this first snapshot, governments and services should be aware that suicides can be delayed as a result of a pandemic. Suicide can be an indicator of delays in psychosocial difficulties, affected by medium- and long-term disruptions to civilian life and the economy. Other studies have shown that suicide can increase after a recession, and that such increase can last for years. Without measures, a continued decline in economic activity can lead to personal economic and personal problems such as unemployment, poor social status, housing instability, and disruption of relationships. In addition to social isolation and disruption of normal daily activities, these factors can increase the incidence of suicide through increased mental health conditions such as depression and misuse of drugs and alcohol. A similar mechanism may be associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftershocks. “

They continue: “Reducing the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health involves ongoing surveillance along with early intervention and investment. mental health service. Local, regional, and national strategies overlook risky groups, including groups that may be hidden from sight, such as homeless people, prisoners, or people in abusive relationships. It will not be. These strategies are communicated by consortia such as the International COVID-19 Suicide Prevention Research Cooperation, which enables continuous monitoring of particularly high-risk populations. This collaboration will also lead to a more consistent collection of high quality suicide data in different countries. The results of Pirkis and colleagues are reassuring that suicide deaths have not increased significantly in the first place, but over the next few years, follow-up in a wider range of countries, suicide Will be one of the health-related aftershocks of Pandemic.. ”

Suicidal tendencies in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic: an interrupted time series analysis of preliminary data from 21 countries, Lancet Psychiatry (2021). DOI: 10.1016 / S2215-0366 (21) 00091-2