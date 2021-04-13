Half of children with MIS-C experience neurological symptoms







Source: Abdel-Mannan O, et al. Neurological and radiographic findings associated with pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome temporarily associated with SARS-CoV-2 (PIMS-TS) in children. Presentation location: American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; April 17-22, 2021 (virtual conference).

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Preliminary studies suggested that half of the children in London hospitals who developed COVID-19-related multisystem inflammatory syndrome experienced neurological symptoms such as headache, encephalopathy, and hallucinations. Omar Abdel-Mannan, MD, Colleagues and colleagues at University College London presented their findings at the de facto annual meeting of the American Academy of Neurology. They reviewed patient records for all children under the age of 18 admitted to the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London between April 4 and September 1, 2020, and pediatrics temporarily associated with SARS. It met a criterion called inflammatory polyline syndrome. -CoV-2, or PIMS-TS. See also: Abdel-Mannan O, et al. Neurological and radiographic findings associated with pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome temporarily associated with SARS-CoV-2 (PIMS-TS) in children. Presentation location: American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; April 17-22, 2021 (virtual conference). In the United States, this condition is called Pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C).. According to the CDC, the MIS-C case definition provides evidence of fever, inflammation, evidence of clinically serious illness requiring hospitalization, involves more than one organ, and is the most alternative. Includes patients under the age of 21 who have nothing to do with it. Exposure to cases diagnosed, positive for current or recent SARS-CoV-2 infection, or suspected or confirmed COVID-19 has been reported. Rarely MIS-C can appear weeks after infection with SARS-CoV-2, According to the CDC, a similar syndrome — MIS-A — Documented in adults With COVID-19. A report by Abdel-Mannan and his colleagues focused on 46 patients who appeared during the study. The average age of the patients was 10 years, 65.2% were boys and 80.4% were non-white. Newly developed neurological symptoms include headache (n = 24), encephalopathy (n = 14), dysarthria / dysarthria (n = 6), hoarseness (n = 6), and ataxia (n = 4). Reported in 52.2% of children, including. ), Peripheral nerve involvement (n = 3) and seizures (n = 1). “With this new inflammatory syndrome that develops after children are infected with the coronavirus, we are still learning how the syndrome affects children and what we need to be aware of. “Abdel-Mannan said in a press release. “We found that many children are experiencing neurological symptoms that involve both the central and peripheral nervous systems.” Researchers also found that children who experienced neurological symptoms were more likely to require ventilation and inotropic agents in the pediatric ICU ()P <.005). Case series published in JAMA During February Including more than 1,100 pediatric patients may help distinguish cardiac involvement, age and race, especially children aged 6 to 12 and black children from MIS-C and severe COVID-19. Showed that there are all factors. According to Abdel-Mannan, these latest results suggest that children with MIS-C should be evaluated for neurological symptoms and long-term cognitive outcomes. “More studies are needed, including more and more children, to see how this condition changes over time and whether it has a longer-term neurocognitive effect.” He said. reference: Abdel-Mannan O, et al. Neurological and radiographic findings associated with pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome temporarily associated with SARS-CoV-2 (PIMS-TS) in children. Presentation location: American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; April 17-22, 2021 (virtual conference). CDC. Case definition of MIS-C. https://www.cdc.gov/mis-c/hcp/.. Accessed on April 12, 2021. Feldstein LR, et al. JAMA.. 2021; doi: 10.1001 / jama.2021.2091.

