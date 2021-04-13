Reported sexually transmitted diseases reach record highs for 6 consecutive years





Jourdan Vian Posted: Posted Washington, DC (WKBT) — Reported by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, released Tuesday, reported cases of sexually transmitted diseases increased for the sixth consecutive year in 2019. “Less than 20 years ago, the incidence of gonorrhea in the United States was at historically low levels, syphilis was nearly eliminated, and advances in chlamydia diagnosis made it easier to detect infections,” said the CDC’s CDC division. Deputy directors Raul Romaguera, DMD and MPH said. STD prevention. “Since then, that progress has been elucidated and our defenses against sexually transmitted diseases have diminished. We prioritize efforts to regain this lost ground and control the spread of sexually transmitted diseases. You need to attach and concentrate. “ According to the 2019 STD Surveillance Report: 2.5 million reported cases Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis are the three most commonly reported sexually transmitted diseases in 2019.

Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis are the three most commonly reported sexually transmitted diseases in 2019. A Almost 30% increase With these reportable sexually transmitted diseases Between 2015 and 2019.

With these reportable sexually transmitted diseases .. The most rapid increase is Newborn syphilis (ie, congenital syphilis), Almost quadrupled Between 2015 and 2019.. The 2019 data provide an up-to-date overview of STD trends in the US preliminary data for 2020, suggesting that many of the trends continued until 2020. According to the CDC, young people between the ages of 15 and 24 accounted for 61% of chlamydia and 42% of gonorrhea. Minority groups, like gay and bisexual men, were hit harder than white groups. Jo Valentine of MSW, Deputy Director of Health Inequalities Department, CDC’s STD Prevention Department, said: “To effectively reduce these disparities, we need to address social, cultural and economic conditions that make it more difficult for some people to stay healthy. Includes stable housing, drug use, lack of health insurance or legitimate health care providers, and a high burden of sexual infectious diseases in some communities. “ COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW / NEWS 8000. All rights are reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

