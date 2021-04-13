Montana County, which has suspended the use of the J & J COVID-19 vaccine





Helena, Montana (AP) — Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Suspended by Federal Government, Canceled Two Billings University Clinics on Tuesday, Missoula County Fairgrounds Officials said the clinic continued with the Moderna vaccine instead.

About 140 people have registered at the Montana State University Billings and Rocky Mountain College clinics, according to Pat Zeller of the Yellowstone County Health Department.

The one-shot vaccine was provided at the university to allow students to be fully vaccinated before returning home in the summer, ending the semester at the end of the month, Zeller said. Students can get their first vaccination twice at the county clinic. The Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended a suspension to allow time to investigate reports of rare but dangerous blood clots. Suspensions occur as some Montana counties have abolished large vaccine clinics. The Great Falls Tribune reports that Cascade County will end its first dosing clinic at the Great Falls trade fair on Friday and its second dosing clinic on April 30. Municipal Health Officer Trisha Gardner said the demand was lower than expected by the Cascade County Health Department the last time he started booking vaccines. Yellowstone County still has hundreds of vacancies for appointments at the clinic scheduled for later this week, including Saturday morning. Last week, the county did not fill 1,300 appointments. “We called for vaccine cuts this week,” Zeller said. Lewis and Clark County will open a large vaccine clinic for residents of the surrounding counties starting last Friday and will close a large initial vaccination clinic on April 28. The county will hold the last two inoculation clinics on May 19th. That website. Butte-Silver Bow County has opened a vaccine clinic scheduled for Wednesday to walk-ins and residents outside the county, Montana Standard reported. According to health official Karen Sullivan, the majority of older people are vaccinated, reducing the proportion of people actively seeking vaccines. Demand for vaccines is also declining in Missoula County, but the county is actively encouraging qualified residents to be vaccinated because it is not at the level of vaccination that provides herd immunity, officials said. .. Missoula’s Partnership Health Center said it will offer the Moderna vaccine to people enrolled in the J & J Vaccine Clinic on Tuesday. The Montana Department of Health was scheduled to issue a statement on the suspension of the J & J vaccine on Tuesday afternoon. The county receives far less J & J vaccines than double-dose vaccines, but lack of single-dose vaccines can make it difficult to return home, experience homelessness, or otherwise. there is. Two doses, according to Zeller. “It’s possible, but it takes time. We need a nurse trained to go home. We need all the safety measures at home,” Zellar said. “We need to go back again and disturb their peace, and they have to be willing to take two doses, but one shot is just one shot.” Health official Matt Kelley said there is still sufficient demand to host a large vaccine clinic in Gallatin County, which has the largest outbreak of COVID-19 in the state. However, they see them staying open for a few days before the booking slots are filled. “We will continue to hold clinics as long as there is sufficient demand,” Kelly said. Montana has been given nearly 600,000 COVID-19 vaccines, and more than 250,000 people have been fully vaccinated, state health officials say. The state has confirmed more than 106,000 cases of COVID-19 and at least 1,526 deaths. There are more than 1,000 activity cases in Montana, nearly one-third in Gallatin County, with 51 hospitalized on Monday. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough, which heals in a few weeks. For some people, especially the elderly and those with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses such as pneumonia and death. ___ Billings AP Reporter Matthew Brown contributed to this report.

