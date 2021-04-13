Mexican COVID-19 vaccine may be ready this year





Mexico City (Reuters)-Mexico aims to develop a vaccine against COVID-19 that can be approved for emergency use this year, officials said Tuesday, unreliable due to its late vaccination program The result of being able to separate it from foreign supply. File photo: On April 12, 2021, at the Olympic University Stadium in Mexico City, when an elderly person is vaccinated against AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a sign saying “Vaccination” is drawn. REUTERS / Edgard Garrido Maria Elena Alvarez-Buylla, head of the National Council for Science and Technology (Conacyt), said at a news conference that the vaccine under development could be approved in November or December of this year. Volunteer clinical trials could begin this month, according to Avimex, a veterinary drug company that leads the development of vaccines in Mexico. If the trail is successful, the “Patria” vaccine can help Mexico and other developing countries struggle to secure a supply of soaring foreign-made shots in developed countries. To date, Mexico has received 16.9 million vaccinations against a population of 126 million from foreign companies such as Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinovac, AstraZeneca, CanSino and Sputnik V, according to government data. .. According to the government, the cost of getting an Avimex vaccine is 800% lower than imported foreign vaccines. According to Johns Hopkins University, Mexico has reported 2,286,133 infections and 210,294 deaths from COVID-19. This is the seventh highest number of deaths per capita in the world. The government has stated that the actual number of cases is likely to be quite high, and data from another ministry of health suggest that the actual number of deaths may be at least 60% higher than the confirmed number. Suggests. Global initiatives Patria is developed with technology from Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York, based on the recombinant Newcastle virus and HexaPro SARS-CoV-2 protein developed at the University of Texas at Austin. The company said it used existing technology for veterinary flu vaccines that have proven safe for humans for an effective COVID-19 vaccine. “After analyzing the free technology platform, Avimex determined that the recombinant Newcastle disease virus (rNDV) has the potential for the success of the COVID-19 vaccine,” the company said in a statement. Other versions of the vaccine will enter clinical trials as injections in Brazil, Thailand and Vietnam. They have the same molecular structure using the HexaPro structure of rNDV and are being developed by US institutions and research partners in these countries. However, the Avimex version is the only version tested using an active virus, a spokeswoman for the company said. She said the Avimex version is also the only version tested as an intranasal spray and injection. According to Abimex, it was funded by the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Konasit. The company said it plans industrial-scale production at two new plants as soon as Phase 1 and Phase 2 test results are successful.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos