U.S. reports record number of STDs for 6 consecutive years

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio According to the CDC, the United States reported more than 2.5 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis in 2019, setting a record for sexually transmitted diseases for the sixth consecutive year. “Less than 20 years ago, the incidence of gonorrhea in the United States was historically low, syphilis was nearly eliminated, and advances in chlamydia diagnosis made it easier to detect infections.” Raul Romaguera, DMD, MPH, The deputy director of the CDC’s STD Prevention Division said in a press release. “Since then, that progress has been elucidated and our defenses against sexually transmitted diseases have diminished. We prioritize efforts to regain this lost ground and control the spread of sexually transmitted diseases. You need to attach and concentrate. ” The newly released 2019 STD Surveillance Report COVID-19 Delayed due to pandemicShowed that the United States has experienced another increase from 2.4 million STD cases reported in 2018.. According to the CDC, the most rapid increase has been observed in congenital syphilis, the incidence of which has nearly quadrupled since 2015. According to the report, STD rates are 5 to 8 times higher for African Americans or blacks than for non-Hispanic whites for Native Americans or Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians or other Pacific Islands. The rate was 3-5 times. Twice the proportion of non-Hispanic whites. Hispanic or Latino people were 1-2 times more likely to experience sexually transmitted infections than non-Hispanic whites. In addition, gay and bisexual men and young people also faced increased burdens. Reportedly Gay Bisexual men accounted for nearly half of all primary and secondary syphilis cases in 2019, with gonorrhea rates 42 times higher than heterosexual men in some areas, but people aged 15 to 24 years. Accounted for 61% of chlamydia cases and 42% of gonorrhea. Case. “Focusing on those who have been hit Important to reduce inequality, ” Jo Valentine, MSW, The Deputy Director of the Health Inequalities Department of the CDC’s STD Prevention Division said in a press release. “To effectively reduce these disparities, we need to address social, cultural and economic conditions that make it more difficult for some people to stay healthy. Includes stable housing, drug use, lack of health insurance or legitimate health care providers, and a high burden of sexual infectious diseases in some communities. “ According to the CDC, preliminary data for 2020 suggests that many trends continued until 2020, when many countries experienced majors. Suspension of STD testing and treatment services For the COVID-19 pandemic. “Sexually transmitted diseases don’t wait for the pandemic to end, so we have to face the challenge now,” Romagera said. “These new data need to create a sense of urgency and mobilize the resources needed to enable future reports to tell another story.”

