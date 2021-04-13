Severe Covid-19 infections: regular physical activity reduces risk, studies say

Many of the risk factors listed are difficult, if not impossible, to mitigate and are understandable if you feel helpless in the face of some of them. However, the results of this new survey could undoubtedly add inactivity to the top of the list. Inactivity is a changeable risk factor and therefore has full control. Read on to learn how.

To reach the 150 minute exercise threshold in a week, you need to exercise less than 22 minutes daily. For those who don’t exercise regularly, it may sound a little overwhelming. But 22 minutes a day doesn’t have to mean signing up for a new gym membership, investing in a treadmill, or completely rescheduling.

With the right strategy, you can reach your daily exercise goals with almost no disruption to your lifestyle. This is important for maintaining a new activity level.

Here are five practical and sustainable strategies that can help you get 22 minutes of active time a day.

Important Note: Talk to your doctor before starting a new exercise program. If you feel any pain, stop immediately.

1. Take a walk regularly

Because walk It’s so accessible that you can easily discount its benefits. But in reality, active walking is one of the most undervalued, health-promoting, and fat-burning exercises available to humankind.

You are probably already walking at least a little every day. Maybe you walk to your mailbox or from your car to your office. Can I walk the neighborhood for an additional 5 or 10 minutes before receiving the mail or entering the office?

Do you have a dog that walks every day? Can you add time to your daily dog ​​walk?

If you haven’t taken a regular walk yet, enjoy more frequent activities that you can pair with your walk, such as talking on the phone with friends and family, listening to podcasts and audiobooks. musics? Combining the activities you enjoy with walking makes it fun to do more on a regular basis and makes it easier to add walking to your daily schedule.

2. Practice a short spout of activity

Physical activity guidelines do not specify that you need to exercise a lot of time each day. The important thing is to reach your goal of 150 minutes each week. You can divide your activity into the most manageable time frames for your lifestyle.

For people with a more sedentary career, it may be easier to go with shorter exercises. If you divide 22 minutes into smaller blocks of time throughout the day, you’ll be amazed at how fast that time flies.

What if I do 6 short spurts in a 4 minute exercise? When it comes to 24 minutes, there is a margin of 2 minutes. The same applies to eight seizures of exercise for just three minutes.

If this seems good for you, check it out This article About certain ways to exercise for a few minutes every hour throughout the day.

3. Work out smarter, not anymore

When it comes to workouts, the standard belief is that you need at least an hour a day. A 2016 survey In particular, many have come to believe that the ideal daily exercise goal is 60-75 minutes.But more Recent research He condemned those previous studies and found that they were based on self-reported data that were flawed because people mistakenly remembered their actual activity level.

A 22-minute daily workout is more than enough to reach the 150-minute weekly threshold. effective, Heart health The way to get into those minutes is to use a short interval training session consisting of four rounds of five exercises, each taking one minute. These can include weight exercises such as push-ups, squats, lunges, hip bridges, and jump jacks. You can easily reach your 22-minute goal by adding warm-ups and cool-downs for a few minutes.

You can learn more about interval training Here ..

4. Return to play

Did you play sports when you were a kid? What was your favorite outdoor activity? By returning to the playful activities of your youth, you can add more exercise to your life in a fun and energetic way.

If I play basketball at school, can I get back to basketball by joining an adult league or finding a group that regularly plays pick-up games? Maybe you started martial arts as a kid but didn’t get to your black belt. What is blocking you now? Are there any recreational activities that you and your loved ones and best friends can do together, such as tennis, golf and cycling?

Or maybe you have your own child playing sports. Can you practice with them? If they are small Playing games Like tags and hopscotch, you’ll pump your blood while you’re enjoying quality time together. Read below for more ideas on family exercise. this ..

5. Track activity

Do you really know how moderate to rigorous you are doing every day? You may be downplaying your own level of activity, as the people in the studies I mentioned above mistakenly remembered and underreported their athletic activity.

There are countless wearable technology options for tracking your activity. You may be wearing it now too. Whether you use technology or good old pens and paper, when tracking activity, you not only keep more accurate records, but also further enhance your personal accountability.

Accountability helps us keep our fitness goals on track. A Recent research Published in British Journal of Sports Medicine Walk almost an extra mile per day When using the activity tracker on your mobile phone or watch. And those study participants who had fitness trackers that provided exercise prompts did much more.

Regardless of how you track your fitness, the act of recording your progress by using wearable technology or simply keeping a journal will help you keep going.