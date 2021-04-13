Health
Severe Covid-19 infections: regular physical activity reduces risk, studies say
Many of the risk factors listed are difficult, if not impossible, to mitigate and are understandable if you feel helpless in the face of some of them. However, the results of this new survey could undoubtedly add inactivity to the top of the list. Inactivity is a changeable risk factor and therefore has full control. Read on to learn how.
To reach the 150 minute exercise threshold in a week, you need to exercise less than 22 minutes daily. For those who don’t exercise regularly, it may sound a little overwhelming. But 22 minutes a day doesn’t have to mean signing up for a new gym membership, investing in a treadmill, or completely rescheduling.
With the right strategy, you can reach your daily exercise goals with almost no disruption to your lifestyle. This is important for maintaining a new activity level.
Here are five practical and sustainable strategies that can help you get 22 minutes of active time a day.
Important Note: Talk to your doctor before starting a new exercise program. If you feel any pain, stop immediately.
1. Take a walk regularly
You are probably already walking at least a little every day. Maybe you walk to your mailbox or from your car to your office. Can I walk the neighborhood for an additional 5 or 10 minutes before receiving the mail or entering the office?
Do you have a dog that walks every day? Can you add time to your daily dog walk?
If you haven’t taken a regular walk yet, enjoy more frequent activities that you can pair with your walk, such as talking on the phone with friends and family, listening to podcasts and audiobooks. musics? Combining the activities you enjoy with walking makes it fun to do more on a regular basis and makes it easier to add walking to your daily schedule.
2. Practice a short spout of activity
Physical activity guidelines do not specify that you need to exercise a lot of time each day. The important thing is to reach your goal of 150 minutes each week. You can divide your activity into the most manageable time frames for your lifestyle.
For people with a more sedentary career, it may be easier to go with shorter exercises. If you divide 22 minutes into smaller blocks of time throughout the day, you’ll be amazed at how fast that time flies.
What if I do 6 short spurts in a 4 minute exercise? When it comes to 24 minutes, there is a margin of 2 minutes. The same applies to eight seizures of exercise for just three minutes.
3. Work out smarter, not anymore
4. Return to play
Did you play sports when you were a kid? What was your favorite outdoor activity? By returning to the playful activities of your youth, you can add more exercise to your life in a fun and energetic way.
If I play basketball at school, can I get back to basketball by joining an adult league or finding a group that regularly plays pick-up games? Maybe you started martial arts as a kid but didn’t get to your black belt. What is blocking you now? Are there any recreational activities that you and your loved ones and best friends can do together, such as tennis, golf and cycling?
5. Track activity
Do you really know how moderate to rigorous you are doing every day? You may be downplaying your own level of activity, as the people in the studies I mentioned above mistakenly remembered and underreported their athletic activity.
There are countless wearable technology options for tracking your activity. You may be wearing it now too. Whether you use technology or good old pens and paper, when tracking activity, you not only keep more accurate records, but also further enhance your personal accountability.
Regardless of how you track your fitness, the act of recording your progress by using wearable technology or simply keeping a journal will help you keep going.
..
