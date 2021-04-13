Infectious Disease Specialist Vaccine Benefits-Parthenon Temple

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and many medical professionals encourage members to receive COVID-19 vaccination, many are still wary of possible side effects.

“Anyone over the age of 16 is eligible to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Karen S. Willenberg, Head of Infectious Diseases at Marshall School of Medicine.

Willenberg said there would be normal short-term side effects.

“Like other vaccines, injections can cause local pain and redness,” Willenberg said. “This vaccine also causes swelling of the lymph nodes under the arms. And the short-term side effects that can occur are the immune system that responds to injections. Therefore, possible side effects are fever, malaise, and headaches. It can be painful to the body. “

She said the side effects started hours after the vaccine was given and were short-lived.

“They probably tend to last 24 hours. They usually start 8-10 hours after injection and then tend to last 24-48 hours and are well managed with Tylenol,” said Willenberg. ..

Willenberg said the side effects of the vaccine are most common after vaccination.

“If you see side effects from the vaccine, it happens right after the vaccine,” Willenberg said. “These vaccines are in people’s arms, have been working in trials for at least 6 months, and each vaccine trial involves more than 40,000 people. And side effects tend to be very fast. , Within the first 3 months, you may still see some, but it will be less, and then long-term side effects will be very rare. ”

Willenberg said it was good to have some side effects from the vaccine.

“I say the side effects of the vaccine. I’m really happy to have some symptoms after the cause of the vaccine, so I know the immune system is working,” Willenberg said. “And the absence of side effects doesn’t mean it didn’t work, but the side effects of the vaccine can be encouraging.”

Side effects may be a concern for some, but Willenberg said short-term side effects are minimal compared to COVID-19.

“COVID causes these symptoms, and many more are very long-lasting,” Willenberg said. “For more than two weeks, these symptoms can persist, and even those who had a milder course usually feel unwell for more than seven days after getting over it.”

She said COVID-19 could have long-term effects that could last a lifetime.

“COVID itself can cause many long-term effects. I have even seen young people with very mild COVID-related illnesses that have long-term heart effects. “Willenberg said. “It’s really scary to think of you as a young person who may have heart problems that are debilitating forever.”

Willenberg said the effects of the virus on the lungs are usually those that send people from COVID to hospitals, and they will be long-term.

According to Willenberg, COVID has two phases.

“There is a viral and inflammatory phase, and during the inflammatory phase there is lung damage that is very likely to be long-term,” Willenberg said. “Even young people can have long-standing heart effects. And the problem with young people is that you can compensate to some extent because your body is healthy, and usually you By the time you reach a point where you can no longer compensate, things may actually be worse than you think. ”

Long-term effects may be related to the heart and lungs, according to Willenberg, and studies have also shown effects on the central nervous system. She said the vaccine is effective in preventing these side effects.

Studies have shown that COVID patients have about 90 days of immunity, according to Willenberg, but they still need to be vaccinated and don’t have to wait too long.

“That innate immunity can diminish and you can get infected again,” Willenberg said. “Usually, people who are not infected with COVID will have more side effects after the second vaccination, to boost their immunity. But if they have been infected with COVID, the first Side effects can be stronger after vaccination, but they are short-lived side effects and have no long-term illness effect from actual COVID infection. ”

As long as the virus continues, new variants will continue to be seen, and vaccines are a way to stop the spread, Willenberg said.

“The more the virus can circulate, the more likely it is to mutate. As long as it circulates, it will continue to mutate and carry new variants, but with a vaccine, the vaccine will be significantly reduced. There are data showing the potential for asymptotic colonization of COVID-19 after this, “Willenberg said.

According to Willenberg, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are mRNA vaccines, and Johnson and Johnson are vector vaccines. She said they were all effective, but not comparable.

She said they were unpredictable at this time, as long as additional vaccines or boosts were needed. She also said the study did not show any effect on fertility.

On Tuesday morning, the FDA and CDC suspended the administration and distribution of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for further investigation. Willenberg said this indicates that the alarm should not be issued.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is an adenoviral vector vaccine. The other vaccines available are mRNA vaccines,” Willenburg said. “More than 6 million J & J vaccines have been administered. Pauses for further evaluation after a very limited number of cases of coagulation to further investigate whether there is a chance relationship with the vaccine , Transparency and scientific evidence surrounding vaccine use and continued monitoring of vaccines after release. It is encouraging that our process is working. We look forward to the results of our investigation. ”

Willenburg recommends that everyone review the CDC or Department of Human and Health Resources data for information on these topics. She also encourages anyone with questions to contact their healthcare provider.

“they [vaccines] It will prevent severe illness and death, “Willenberg said. “At this point, all the vaccines offered are the best vaccines for you.”

