Some children with Covid-related syndrome develop neurological symptoms





Report on mysterious things Covid-related inflammatory syndrome Some children and teens suffer mainly from physical symptoms such as rashes, abdominal pain, red eyes and, most seriously, heart problems such as low blood pressure, shock and pumping difficulties. I’m focusing. Now, New arrival A significant number of young people with this syndrome also report neurological symptoms such as hallucinations, confusion, speech disorders, and problems with balance and coordination. A study of 46 children treated at a hospital in London found that just over half (24) experienced unprecedented neurological symptoms. The author of the study, clinical researcher Dr. Omar Abdel Mannan, said that these patients were “very ill with systemic shock as part of their hyperinflammatory condition,” and therefore about 2 patients without neurological symptoms. I was twice as likely to need a ventilator. At the Neurological Institute at University College London. Patients with neurological symptoms are also about twice as likely to need medication to improve their ability to compress the heart, he said. This condition, called pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), usually develops 2 to 6 weeks after Covid infection. Often causes only mild symptoms or none at all..Syndrome is rare but very likely serious..Latest data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 3,165 cases have been reported in 48 states in Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, of which 36 have died.

New discoveries reinforce the theory that the syndrome is associated with a surge in inflammation caused by an immune response to the virus, Dr. Abdel Mannan said. For the children in the report, the neurological symptoms were mostly resolved when the physical symptoms were treated. US doctors have also recently reported neurological symptoms of MIS-C in children.so Study published last month According to JAMA Neurology, 126 of 616 young people with this syndrome who were admitted to 61 hospitals in the United States last year have neurological problems, 20 of whom are “life-threatening” such as stroke and “severe encephalopathy.” The researcher states that it is a problem. Has been updated April 13, 2021 5:17 pm (Eastern Standard Time) New report released as a preliminary survey on Tuesday Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology, Evaluated a child under the age of 18 who was admitted to the Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) between April and September last year (there is another name and acronym PIMS-TS in the UK). Data is, Preprint of larger studies It has not been peer reviewed yet. As with other studies of syndromes, including the United States, researchers said the majority of people suffering were “non-white.” Almost two-thirds of the patients were male, with a median age of 10 years. All 24 patients with neurological symptoms had headaches and 14 had headaches EncephalopathyA general term that can be associated with confusion, memory and attention problems, and other types of changes in mental function. Dr. Abdel Mannan said six children were experiencing hallucinations, including “explaining people who weren’t in the room and watching cartoons and animals moving down the wall.” He said some experienced hallucinations, including “listening to the voices of non-existent people.”

Six children had weaknesses or difficulties in controlling the muscles used for speech. The four had balance or adjustment problems. One child had seizures and three children had peripheral nerve abnormalities, including weakness in the muscles of the face and shoulders. Peripheral nerve injury in one patient caused foot drop problems that required the use of crutches and the recommendation of nerve transplantation, said Dr. Abdelmannan, senior resident of GOSH’s child neurology. Studies have shown that some patients underwent brain scans, nerve conduction tests, or electroencephalograms (EEGs), 14 of whom had slow electrical activity in the brain. According to Dr. Abdel Mannan, 13 out of 24 people with neurological symptoms needed to be ventilated and 15 needed to take medication to improve heart contraction. In contrast, he said, only 3 out of 22 children without neurological problems needed a ventilator and 7 needed such a cardiac drug. None of the hallucinating children needed psychotropic drugs. Dr. Abdel Mannan had to re-hospitalize his three children after his first stay. Dr. Abdel Mannan said one was due to another episode of encephalopathy and two were due to infectious complications. “ Dr. Abdel Mannan said a team led by lead author of the study, Dr. Jael Hakoen, will track patients with the syndrome, both with and without neurological symptoms. They perform brain scans and cognitive assessments to see if their children are experiencing long-term cognitive or psychological effects.

