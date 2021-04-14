Health
A Singapore study found a link between Covid-19 and the risk of thrombus formation after recovery.Singapore
Singapore, April 14 — A new study of a small sample of patients found that those who recovered from Covid-19, especially those with pre-existing cardiovascular disease, may be at risk of developing blood clots. I did.
This is due to a persistently activated immune response that “attacks” the blood vessels of the recovered patient, damaging the blood vessels in the process and increasing the risk of blood clot formation.
Blood clots block major arteries to important organs and can lead to a risk of heart attack, stroke, or organ failure.
The study of 30 recovered Covid-19 patients was led by scientists at the Nanyo University of Science and Technology (NTU) and published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal. eLife On March 23rd of this year.
Other institutions such as the Institute of Science and Technology (A * Star) and the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NCID) also participated in this study.
Admitting the small sample size, NTU Assistant Professor Christine Cheung, who led the study, said that large-scale ongoing studies using NCID would be built on current findings.
Larger studies will analyze at least 100 patients who have recovered from infection for at least 6 months. A published study examines patients who have recovered from the infection for at least a month.
At a media briefing yesterday, Cheung, an assistant professor at NTU’s Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, said the study began in April last year after a medical report of a Covid-19 patient experiencing a blood clot.
For example, a 41-year-old man died of a pulmonary artery blood clot in June last year, more than two weeks after recovering from Covid-19.
“This is very serious and shows the effects of the virus infection itself and what it means for later survivors, which in itself justified the (research) motivation,” she said. Stated.
How the study was done
As part of the study, blood samples from 30 Covid-19 patients were collected one month after recovery from infection. Samples were divided into people with mild, moderate, and severe infections.
Next, we analyzed the patient’s immune response to coronavirus.
Researchers have found that recovered patients continue to produce high levels of cytokines. Cytokines are proteins produced by immune cells that activate the immune response to pathogens. This happened even if the virus wasn’t present in the body.
An unusually large number of immune cells, known as T cells, that attack and destroy the virus were also present in the blood of recovered patients.
The presence of both cytokines and more T cells suggested that the immune system of recovered patients remained activated even after the coronavirus was no longer present, Cheung said.
At the same time, the patient’s blood sample was analyzed to assess the level of endothelial cells, which are vascular cells shed from the lining of damaged blood vessels.
They found that recovered patients had twice as many endothelial cells in the bloodstream as healthy people. These elevated levels of cells indicate that the patient had damaged blood vessels even after recovering from Covid-19.
In summary, the researchers hypothesized that a sustained, activated immune response in a recovered patient could damage blood vessels.
“When the immune response increases, the levels of inflammatory proteins increase, damaging and leaking blood vessels.
“As a result, vascular leakage can cause activation of platelets, a blood component involved in blood clotting,” explained Professor Cheung.
She also said that Covid-19 patients with pre-existing cardiovascular conditions had at least 20 percent more vascular damage than patients without such conditions.
However, further research is needed to see if this means that Covid-19 patients with pre-existing cardiovascular disease are at increased risk of blood clots compared to those who do not.
Close monitoring of recovered patients
Professor Cheung said the study provided a “new angle” to previous medical studies by identifying how such a persistently activated immune response damages blood vessels. It was.
The findings also showed that Covid-19 survivors would benefit from close monitoring of post-recovery symptoms.
She said the World Health Organization recommends that inpatients use low-dose anticoagulants or anticoagulants to prevent the formation of blood clots.
However, further investigation is needed to determine if this recommendation needs to be extended to discharged patients.
“If Covid-19 survivors experience symptoms such as fatigue, shortness of breath, especially chest pain, they should consult their doctor immediately. They will assess the risk of blood clotting and preventive treatment if necessary. Can be carried out, “she added.
today Last June, when the Covid-19 study was still entirely new, NCID reported that it saw some critically ill patients in Singapore who had thrombotic complications during infection.
The clinical director said blood clots were found in patients with other viral infections, but the mechanism that causes blood clots in Covid-19 patients is more pronounced.
People who are obese and suffer from diabetes and who have been diagnosed with venous thromboembolism (thrombus in the deep veins of the legs and groin) are likely to need intensive care and are another medical institution, Covid-19. The outcome tends to be worse when taking. The expert said. -today
