Patients with sedentary habits are more likely to die: study





Paris (AFP) Among enthusiastic patients, lack of exercise is associated with more serious symptoms and a higher risk of death, according to a study of about 50,000 people infected with the virus. Researchers reported on Tuesday in the British Journal of Sports Medicine that people who have been physically inactive for at least two years before the pandemic are hospitalized, require intensive care, and are more likely to die. did. As a risk factor for serious Covid’s disease, studies found that physical inactivity was only exceeded by old age and a history of organ transplantation. Indeed, the authors concluded that “physical inactivity was the strongest risk factor of all outcomes,” compared to other modifiable risk factors such as smoking, obesity, and high blood pressure. The pre-existing condition most associated with severe Covid-19 infection is older, male, with diabetes, obesity, or cardiovascular disease. But until now, it didn’t include a sedentary lifestyle. Researchers infected Covid-19 between January and October to see if lack of exercise increases the likelihood of severe infection, hospitalization, intensive care unit (ICU) admission, and death. We compared these results in 48,440 adults in the United States in 2020. The average age of the patients was 47 years, and 3 in 5 were female. On average, their obesity index was 31, slightly above the obesity threshold. –Intensive care– About half had no underlying illness such as diabetes, chronic lung disease, heart or kidney disease, or cancer. Nearly 20% had one and 30% or more had two or more. All patients reported their level of regular physical activity at least three times between March 2018 and March 2020 at the outpatient clinic. Approximately 15% describe themselves as inactive (0-10 minutes of physical activity per week), nearly 80% report “some activity” (11-149 minutes / week), and 7% of the country Consistently active according to health guidelines (150 + min / week). After considering differences by race, age, and underlying illness, sedentary Covid-19 patients were more than twice as likely to be hospitalized as the most active patients. They were also 73% more likely to require intensive care and 2.5 times more likely to die from infection. Couch potatoes were 20% more likely to be hospitalized, 10% more likely to require intensive care, and 32% more likely to die than patients with occasional physical activity habits. Although the links are statistically strong, this study, which is observational in contrast to clinical trials, cannot be interpreted as direct evidence that lack of exercise directly caused differences in results. Findings also rely on patient self-reporting, which may be biased. © 2021 AFP

