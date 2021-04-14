A guide for vaccinated parents to live with unvaccinated children





During the trip, everyone (except children under 2 years old) should wear a mask in public, 6 feet away from others if possible, wash their hands or use hand sanitizers, and be crowded. Should be avoided. If your child can tolerate it, Dr. Rivers suggested having a double mask with a surgical mask underneath and a cloth mask above while on the plane. Can I eat indoors or go back to the gym? If you are fully vaccinated CDC said Being able to resume activities such as eating at a restaurant indoors or going to the gym. According to Dr. Jones, if you have an unvaccinated child at home, you can go and enjoy these activities. However, keep in mind that these are still some of the highest-risk settings and it is very unlikely that a vaccinated parent will bring the virus home. Avoid these areas when it is crowded and wear a mask if possible to keep a physical distance. .. Experts say that when unvaccinated children engage in this type of activity, it is best not to take them with them as they may be exposed to and spread to Covid-19 within the community. For example, in a restaurant, “you can’t eat with a mask on. The restaurant is filled with other people whose vaccine status is unknown,” said Dr. Jones. (It’s much better to eat outdoors if possible.) Take a deep breath — these decisions are difficult. Due to the fact that Covid-19, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal complications in adults, is usually mild for children and teens and often causes symptoms that are no worse than cold. , It can be difficult for parents to bother their heads. If you have any symptoms. “Children experience mild or asymptomatic illnesses on average,” said Dr. Rivers. Still, some children may be at higher risk of serious illness from Covid-19 than others. These include children and teens with underlying disorders such as asthma, diabetes, congenital heart disease, immune system depression, or certain genetic, neurological, or metabolic conditions such as Down’s syndrome. I will. Dr. Carmin Powell, a pediatrician at Stanford University, recommends that most high-risk children have no problem getting Covid-19, but discuss the safety of various scenarios with their pediatrician. To do. Remember that there is no one-size-fits-all approach. Weigh the strengths and weaknesses and make the right decision for your family. “If people choose to stay conservative, that’s not a mistake, and if people choose to be a little more flexible, it’s not a mistake,” Dr. Rivers said. “It’s hard, but it means that the situation is improving, so I think it’s good to have these problems.”

