Pfizer vaccine is still very effective against this coronavirus mutant

The first coronavirus variants detected in South Africa may overcome some of the protection provided by the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but infections in vaccinated people are still rare.

These breakthrough infections can occur with any vaccine. They do not indicate ineffectiveness.

Laboratory studies suggest that this mutant may also be able to evade neutralizing antibodies resulting from vaccination. The first detected coronavirus mutant in South Africa may circumvent some of the protection provided by a double dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. New preprint research Based on Israeli real-world data. However, the authors point out that despite this ability, the proportion of this subspecies in Israel remains very low. In addition, infections from this mutation did not occur in people more than two weeks after receiving the second dose. The authors write that this suggests that transmission of related mutants can be controlled by high vaccination rates and precautionary measures such as masking and physical distance.

Clinical trials have shown that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is extremely effective — 95 percent — For symptomatological infections. Real-world studies show similar High effect For all infectious diseases, including asymptomatic ones. Therefore, people who are completely vaccinated with this vaccine are rarely infected with the coronavirus. However, breakthrough infections can occur. This applies to all vaccines. “Because not all recipients have a 100% effective vaccine, vaccinated people continue to have rare infections,” he said. Dr. S. Wesley Long, Associate Professor of Pathology and Genomic Medicine, Houston Methodist, was not involved in new research. “But in many cases, these infections are mild and protection against severe illness and hospitalization remains very strong,” he said. In a new study, researchers at Tel Aviv University analyzed PCR samples collected from about 400 people who developed a coronavirus infection after receiving one or both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Researchers compared these PCR samples with samples taken from similar unvaccinated groups. They investigated whether vaccinated people were more likely to be infected with one of the coronavirus variants than the original coronavirus. They focused on the first subspecies detected in South Africa (B.1.351) and the first subspecies detected in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7). Both exist in Israel. These variants about Because they are more easily transmitted among people than previous variants of the virus. B.1.1.7 is also suspected of causing more serious COVID-19, albeit recently. Research It suggests that this may not be the case. Laboratory studies suggest that B.1.351 may also be able to evade neutralizing antibodies resulting from vaccination with one of the current vaccines. The· Research Published on April 9th ​​on the preprint website medRxiv. The results should be viewed carefully as it has not yet been peer reviewed and was a small study.

Israeli researchers have found that most of the infections in vaccinated people are due to the B.1.1.7 subspecies, the predominant subspecies in the country. In contrast, B.1.351 was present in less than 1 percent of the samples surveyed by Israeli researchers. In the United States, B.1.1.7 is Dominant variants, B.1.351 make up a very small number of cases. In this study, infections with B.1.1.7 were found among partially vaccinated people (14 days after the first dose to 1 week after the second dose) compared to unvaccinated people. Was more common. This suggests that B.1.1.7 can overcome the partial protection provided by the vaccine in the weeks following the first dose. Pfizer and BioNTech recommend administration at 3-week intervals. This partial protection against B.1.1.7 during this period states, “Why it took time for vaccination to be effective and for cases to begin to decline in the early stages of vaccination deployment in Israel. I may explain, “says research author Adi Stern. twitter.. Numerous infections caused by B.1.1.7 can occur among some of the vaccinated population until a sufficient number of people are fully protected from the vaccine. In contrast, infection with B.1.351 was more common among fully vaccinated people in this study compared to unvaccinated people. Based on this, “there is evidence of reduced vaccine efficacy. [South Africa] “Variant”, Stern wrote on Twitter. [this variant] It does not spread to Israel. “ The lack of widespread use of this variant in Israel may be due to the high efficacy of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine combined with other precautions such as masking and physical distance. , The researchers wrote in the paper. B.1.1.7 Variant High transmission speed — They added that it could surpass B.1.351. “Overall, this study shows that there is excellent protection against B.1.1.7 mutants after two doses, and although the risk of breakthrough with B.1.351 is increased, these breakthroughs Is very rare. “