I was lucky to be vaccinated, but the hurdles are too great for many other Deaf people.

I was overjoyed when I received an email stating that I was eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine, which contained a link to register for my appointment. Aspiring to protect my family, me, and my community, I signed up and drove to a designated location, a National Guard-run megasite. As I approached the entrance to the building, I saw a group of masked guards dividing people into different rows and shouted instructions that I couldn’t hear or see. I started to panic.

As a hearing impaired, even before the pandemic, I was accustomed to facing challenges while navigating the healthcare setting — the US healthcare system Notorious inaccessibilityAnd, especially with sudden notices, it can be difficult to procure a qualified sign language interpreter. I often resort to lip reading, which is a sparse method at best, but the need for a mask has virtually eliminated that option ever since. Back on the megasite, I immediately entered my name and appointment time on my cell phone and held it over one of the guards.

Thousands of people filtered the site every day, but no sign language interpreter was found anywhere. Oral cues performed the entire process and the nurses were visibly anxious when they had to deviate from the standard process to complete the screening of my patients (they gave me on a computer). I gave them a list of questions and I gave them thumbs up and down). After that, someone called my name and didn’t respond, so I missed the turn to schedule a second dose.

Finally, thanks to the politeness of the people working on the site (and my own privileges — the fluency of English and the computer skills that made it possible to register online first), I got the first shot and I was able to register the second shot.But this is It is not For many hearing impaired and hearing impaired.

The confluence of factors puts the Deaf community at increased risk of adverse health effects, such as those related to Covid.Due to communication barriers, hearing impaired people tend to avoid going to the doctor, and as a result More frequent visits to the ER The misdiagnosis rate is high. Lack of preventive care also increases the risk of hearing-impaired people for things like cardiovascular disease, which is a risk factor for severe Covid-19.

Multiple studies are also linked Low socioeconomic status As a result of rising Covid-19 infection rates, American hearing-impaired and deaf people live below the poverty line, almost twice as often as hearing-impaired. These risks are further exacerbated for people with multiple marginalized identities, such as blacks, indigenous peoples, people of color (BIPOC) and LGBTQ + hearing impaired.

With this in mind, vaccine programs need to take urgent and concrete steps to make the public service announcement, registration and vaccination process more accessible. Providing an interpreter at the White House briefing was a welcome development for the community, but it occurred almost a year after the pandemic, and at the local level, the Deaf community had local news material and radio without captions or interpretations. Often excluded from. Announcements often limit vaccine safety and access to registration information.

This reality has led some hearing-impaired nonprofits to create their own resources. Communication services for the hearing impaired have established American Sign Language (ASL). Hotline and resource center For Covid related questions, Health sign center And Scrub deaf We are working to combat false information and vaccine hesitation in the community. Virginia has also made a big leap with the recent announcement of ASL support. Vaccination at Virginia Call Center, And it is important that other states and federal governments follow suit.

In the field, the clinic needs to provide a direct interpreter, and where the availability of an interpreter is impeded, minimize costs by providing specific time slots or days to the Deaf community as needed. I can. A community that has the resources to do so will have time for a hearing-impaired site where language access needs are met and cultural nuances are integrated into the care process to minimize hesitation and confusion. And need to carve out space.

At the very least, low-tech solutions such as making the cue sign clearer, keeping a whiteboard or tablet handy and writing back and forth, and providing a laminated sheet of screener questions that can be pointed out and confirmed by the hearing impaired are one. Problems that may improve the department. Deaf people are inevitably innovative communicators and professionals who meet our own needs. Therefore, ideally, clinics and organizations should contact members of the Deaf community and integrate feedback at the beginning of the planning process, rather than later remodeling inadequate accommodation. ..

Perhaps most importantly, Deaf people are in great need of vaccination applications, consent and educational materials at ASL. ASL is a different language from English, and its speakers deserve the same respect, consideration and information as other non-English speakers. Especially for the Deaf community, the need for access to this native language is Language deprivation Among the hearing impaired, it is the result of many years of unfair education and medical practice focused on communication modality through language access (such as clear masks and English subtitles).

It is discriminatory to force complex medical information to be digested in a second language, even without the additional challenges posed by language deprivation. The FDA seems to understand this conceptually — their website Hosts Vaccine Fact Sheets in 26 Languages.. The fact that ASL is not included in it reflects the values ​​of our society.

Perhaps the most important data point on Deaf people’s access to health and care is that studies show that Deaf people report higher than average. Level of distrust As a healthcare provider. The heart of the matter goes beyond the good or bad experience of the only individual at another individual doctor or vaccination clinic. It reflects the history of violence brought to the hearing impaired by the medical community.

Hearing impaired and disabled Remains in some places, Victims of eugenics or prejudiced policies, including experiments and forced sterilization in the past. Medicine and science continue to plan for a future that will enable the eradication of Deaf people. Stem cell therapy and CRISPR gene editing technology Eliminates deafness in infancy or in utero. However, while gene therapy remains in the not too distant future, many current hearing-impaired people are usually treated as minors who have undergone “curative” and powerful techniques or treatments such as cochlear implants and hearing. Physical agents have been stripped by the hands of experts Speech therapy without their consent.

Therefore, it is not surprising that many hearing-impaired people do not trust groups that are actively working to prevent the presence of hearing-impaired people (and thus people like us). In the case of the Covid-19 vaccine, this rift, coupled with inaccessibility of information via official channels, leaves the hearing impaired more vulnerable to false information campaigns and conspiracy theories. While much media attention has inevitably focused on vaccine repellent in other marginalized populations, there are relatively few references to Deaf people among those at risk and valuable research. And there are few documents.

When it comes to vaccine deployment, it may be too late to include the hearing impaired or deaf in the initial planning phase, but it is not too late to participate in the conversation. It will be difficult to build trust until health care, education and government agencies recognize our humanity. A good start is to recognize our language as a language, make informed decisions about our own body, and provide us with the information we need to procure this life-saving vaccine. ..