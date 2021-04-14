Correct answers to common questions about COVID-19 vaccine

If you have any questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, you are not alone. Many are rushing to take pictures, but research shows that others aren’t sure about them.

Dr. Wong Lee, Medical Director of Home Care Program at Boston Medical Center, understands. “There’s so much false information out there,” she said. “And it’s hard for everyone to know what to believe.”

Lee is part of a medical team that supports the elderly at home. She heard many concerns directly.

So is Heneria Ka Jones, a nurse enrolled in the Positive Health Program at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Many of the people she meets belong to underserved groups or are slightly contained. They generally distrust the health care system and have certain concerns about vaccines. She respects it.

"People want to know the truth, regardless of your background," she said.





Can you trust these vaccines?

Lee Seung-yuop heard a lot of comments early on, saying, “I want it, but I don’t know if I want to get it first.”

Many of the patients she sees have symptoms such as heart failure, diabetes and dementia. People are worried that the vaccine may not have been thoroughly tested. The family would say, “I want my aunt and grandma to be vaccinated, but I haven’t heard that the other 86-year-olds have been vaccinated yet.”

In fact, the vaccines available in the United States, including the elderly, have been thoroughly studied and found to be safe and effective, Lee said. (The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have posted details about the process and the results of each vaccine.)

People living in nursing homes were one of the first waves to get vaccinated. She tells the patient and her family: “People in nursing homes tend to be very frail and many medical problems need a lot of help every day. With many side effects, it’s safe for you too.”

On Tuesday, the CDC and FDA called for an immediate suspension of single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine use “with great care” after a rare coagulation case. This shows that federal health agencies continue to monitor and respond to potential problems. Experts said early on that rare complications are not uncommon, as the vaccine has been deployed to hundreds of millions of people.

Was the vaccine made in a hurry?

Many are celebrating the global efforts to produce vaccines, but the speed at which they emerge worries others. They question the official reassurance that the corners have not been cut.

But Jones said, “When the whole world is closed in this way, money will be available and time will be available.”

The bureaucracy was streamlined, scientists worked long hours, and manufacturers coordinated production and distribution.

Among them, the three vaccines currently available in the United States have been rigorously tested on tens of thousands of people of all backgrounds with different characteristics. Studies show that vaccines protect people from being infected with COVID-19, and even among infected people, vaccination prevents serious illness.

Has the technology been tested? Will it cause long-term damage to my DNA or will it spread COVID-19?

When the vaccine was new, Jones heard people say, “I saw this in a scary movie. You guys will turn into zombies!”

People are also seriously concerned about the technology or that the vaccine will load them the virus.

Jones explains that the vaccine works by showing cells how to make a harmless version of the “peplomer” on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19. Vaccines basically provide instructions that teach cells to recognize and fight the virus.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use what is called messenger RNA or mRNA. This is a new type of vaccine, but a well-studied technique that scientists have been working on for many years. Johnson & Johnson’s is a “viral vector” vaccine. It provides a procedure for creating peaplomers using a harmless and nullified virus.

According to Lee, the vaccine does not interact with your DNA at all. They do not contain live viruses. “No COVID can be obtained from this vaccine.”

I am worried about side effects.

Minor side effects such as fatigue and headaches are real. “It’s actually fighting something your body doesn’t belong to,” she said. “You feel sick when it’s happening, but it’s good to know that it’s happening.”

According to the CDC, for every one million people vaccinated, about two to five people develop a severe allergic reaction called anaphylaxis. It is easy to treat and happens within minutes of being given an injection, which is why vaccine providers keep people waiting nearby after vaccination.

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Suspension recommended on Tuesday gives scientists data on six women who develop rare disorders with blood clots within a week or two after vaccination. As of Monday, there were more than 6.8 million doses in the United States.

“Currently, these adverse events appear to be very rare,” said Dr. Anne Schuchat, Chief Deputy Director of the CDC, and Dr. Peter Marks, Director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. Said in a statement. “The safety of the COVID-19 vaccine is a federal top priority and we take all reports of health problems after COVID-19 vaccination very seriously.”

The government keeps track of how people respond to the vaccine, and other rare side effects may occur. However, Lee says he vaccinated his family. It was an easy decision.

“The risk of side effects from the vaccine is nothing compared to the risk of death or suffering from COVID.”

Do you really need it?

According to Jones, vaccination can end a pandemic for everyone.

“When people tell me,’Why do I need to get it?'” Think of it as a messy house. Of course, you can clean up the house by yourself, but make friends If you invite, you can get rid of it faster. “

Vaccines also help regain what the virus has stolen, such as visiting grandparents, spending time with friends, or taking breaks for exhausted caregivers, Lee said. She finds it “very exciting” for older patients to be able to return to the community center. “Many of these programs are the lifeline of socialization and connection.”

According to Lee, the young family is returning to work or school. “I think it’s what we all need to get back to normal.”

What if I still have questions?

Ask a trusted medical professional, Lee said.

“There are no bad questions,” she said. The information can be overwhelming and the concerns can be very personal. “Just contact me. Don’t wait for someone to call you. Ask questions proactively and get information to help you make informed decisions.”

Editor’s Note: Due to the rapid evolution of the events surrounding the coronavirus, the facts and advice presented in this article may have changed since its publication. Visit Heart.org for the latest coverage and check with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health authorities for the latest guidance.

