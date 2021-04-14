Are you always hungry?This is what experts say about your health | Health News





London: A new study shows that people whose blood sugar levels drop significantly hours after a meal feel hungry more than others and burn hundreds of calories a day. The study was published in PREDICT’s Nature Metabolism. This is the world’s largest ongoing nutrition research program that examines the response to food in the real environment. Research teams at King’s College London and the health sciences company ZOE (including scientists at Harvard Medical School, Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, Massachusetts General Hospital, University of Nottingham, University of Leeds, and Lund University in Sweden) have discovered the reason. .. Some people struggle to lose weight even with a calorie-controlled diet, emphasizing the importance of understanding an individual’s metabolism when it comes to diet and health. The research team collected detailed data on glycemic response and other health markers from 1,070 postprandial individuals. Standardized breakfast A total of over 8,000 breakfasts and 70,000 meals, with a choice of meals over a two-week period. The· Standard breakfast It was based on muffins that contained the same amount of calories but differed in composition in terms of carbohydrates, proteins, fats and fibers. Participants also performed a fasting glycemic response test (oral glucose tolerance test) to measure how well their body processed sugar. Participants wore a stick-on continuous blood glucose monitor (CGM) to measure blood glucose levels throughout the study and a wearable device to monitor activity and sleep. They also used the phone app to record their levels of hunger and alertness, accurately recording what they ate, when and what they ate that day. After analyzing the data, the team found that some people experienced a significant “sugar drop” two to four hours after this first peak, when blood glucose levels dropped rapidly below baseline and before they recovered. I noticed. Larger dippers increased hunger by 9%, and even though they ate the exact same meal, they averaged about 30 minutes less time to wait for the next meal than smaller dippers. The large dipper also ate 75 calories more 3-4 hours after breakfast and about 312 calories a day than the small dipper. This type of pattern can lead to 20 pounds of weight gain in a year. “It has long been suspected that blood sugar levels play an important role in controlling hunger, but the results of previous studies were inconclusive,” said Dr. Salaberry of King’s College London. It is a predictor of hunger and subsequent calorie intake rather than a peak blood glucose response, and changes the way we think about the relationship between blood glucose levels and the food we eat. “ Professor Anna Valdes of the University of Nottingham School of Medicine, who led the research team, said: Weight gain for over a year. Our finding that the size of sugar dips after eating has a tremendous impact on hunger and appetite offers great potential to help people understand and control their weight and long-term health. It’s hidden. “ Comparing what happens when participants eat the same test meal, Fluctuations in glycemic response Among the people. Researchers also found that there was no correlation between age, weight, or BMI and being a large or small dipper, but on average men had slightly larger dips than women. .. There is also some variation in the size of dips that each person experiences as they eat the same meal on different days, and whether you are a dipper depends on individual and daily differences in metabolism. It suggests that the effects of dietary choices and activity levels during the day. Choosing foods that work with your unique biology will help people feel full longer and eat less overall. Live broadcast

