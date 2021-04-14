Patients at El Paso County Clinic must be re-vaccinated after the clinic does not comply with storage protocols





El Paso County, Colorado (KDVR) – More than 4,500 people vaccinated with COVID-19 at a healthcare clinic in Colorado Springs will be vaccinated again after health officials discover that the clinic does not follow proper storage protocols. is needed. .. COVID vaccination shut down at El Paso County Clinic after non-compliance with storage protocol

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said last week that the Moma Health and Wellness Clinic had stopped vaccination due to irregularities in the storage and handling of vaccines. CDPHE said it was unable to verify the viability of the vaccine given in the field because the provider did not provide adequate documentation for temperature storage. A little over 1,000 reservations were canceled at the clinic on April 10th, with an additional 6,000 scheduled by May 8th. How to Find a COVID-19 Vaccine Reservation in Colorado

CDPHE recommends the following steps for those who have been vaccinated once in the clinic. If you receive one Pfizer vaccine at the Dr. Moma Vaccination Clinic, the vaccination is considered invalid and you will need to receive two more Pfizer vaccines according to the time frame below. An additional dose of Pfizer 21 days after the first ineffective dose of Pfizer was received by Dr. Moma, and Final dose of Pfizer after 21 days (eg, 21 days after effective repeat dose)

If you receive a single Moderna vaccine at the Dr. Moma Vaccination Clinic, the dose will be considered ineffective and you will need to receive two more Moderna vaccines according to the time frame below. An additional dose of Moderna 28 days after receiving the first ineffective Moderna dose at Dr. Moma, and Final dose of Moderna after 28 days (eg, 28 days after repeated effective doses)

If you are not sure which vaccine you received at the Dr. Moma Vaccination Clinic, you will need to receive either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine twice more, according to the time frame below. An additional dose of Moderna or Pfizer 28 days after receiving the first ineffective mRNA at Dr. Moma, and

Final dose of Moderna or Pfizer after 28 days (eg, 28 days after effective repeat dose) Records show that most patients take only one dose at the site, but Dr. CDC and CDPHE are recommended for those who take MomaHealth and Wellness Clinic twice. If you receive two doses of Pfizer vaccine at the Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, those doses will be considered invalid and you will need to receive one booster dose of Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days after your last COVID-19 dose.

If two doses of Moderna vaccine are given at the Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, those doses are considered ineffective and a single booster dose of Moderna vaccine is required at least 28 days after the last COVID-19 dose.

If you do not know which vaccine you received at the Dr. Moma Vaccination Clinic, you will need to receive one more dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least 28 days after your last COVID-19 vaccination. Due to the lack of clinical data, the CDC does not recommend taking the COVID-19 vaccine more than once, regardless of efficacy. CDPHE can be used for coloradans whose appointment has been canceled and who have not yet received the first dose of the vaccine or who require additional injections. Complete list of online providers To find a new provider for scheduling vaccinations. Includes several options:



