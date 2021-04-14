Good News About Covid — It Now Holds the Key to Unlocking HIV Vaccines

font size:

Bangalore: The first Covid-19 cases were identified in China in late 2019. It was about a year and a half ago, but it may have been a lifetime.

Since then, the world has been familiar with pandemics, learned to live with it, and struggled to defeat it.The scars carved by the pandemic are deep, and the illness is Killed 290,000 rupees And count.

Meanwhile, driven by the urgency of a pandemic, researchers around the world are working hard to decipher Covid-19, making the new coronavirus one of the earliest studied and understood pathogens to date. I am.

This resulted in a library of information from unprecedented global collaboration. The study has dealt with not only the effects of Covid-19 on the human body, but also its potential. Impact on mental health..

Years of research have been built and converted into effective vaccines, already deployed among vast populations.

Covid-19 shots are widely regarded as one of the greatest medical advances made by humans, as the fastest vaccines have been developed and approved for use. Not only does this work promise to bring the world out of the pandemic, but it is also touted as a breakthrough in HIV, a challenge that has plagued the medical community for decades.

Basic: strain, mutation, mutation

With pandemics leaving every corner of the world untouched, medical and immunology jargon is now commonplace and appears in everyday conversation. These latest are “mutations” and “variants”, words that convey the evolving threat of Covid-19.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus is a type of coronavirus, seven of which are known to infect humans. These are the SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV strains that cause SARS and MERS disease and the other four strains that cause mild colds — HCoV-OC43, HCoV-HKU1, HCoV-229E, and HCoV-NL63.

As the strain circulates in the host population, it acquires mutations, just as the virus does naturally.

The virus is composed of RNA (ribonucleic acid). Therefore, when it grows, an error may be passed to the new RNA code.

These cause changes in the way genes are expressed, which causes mutations. Mutations are changes in RNA that occur in a virus as a result of constant errors caused by proliferation. This makes minor changes to the structure of the virus and thus its properties.

When these mutations pick up the vapor and are transmitted through different groups of hosts, variants containing specific mutations emerge. These variants, such as the British and South African variants, spread through their own branches among uninfected hosts.

For variants Contains mutations This benefits the virus. For example, it can spread faster or evade the immune system, so it can begin to spread rapidly and control genes from geographic regions.

Infections and mutations are different even for respiratory viruses.

Coronavirus is a slow mutator, but influenza virus mutates very rapidly.Influenza A virus, which mainly affects birds and causes bird flu Numbered by combination The number of H and N antigens is 18 for H and 11 for N. This and constant mutations require a constant renewal of the flu vaccine each year.

Vaccine, inoculation, variolation

As is now familiar, the predecessor of the vaccine was brought about by inoculation of smallpox, which was popularized by Edward Jenner in the late 1700s. Jenner is believed to have created the world’s first vaccine used against smallpox.

Practical inoculation was previously widespread in Asian medicine throughout the process of variolation. This involves obtaining material from the scab of a person infected with smallpox and placing it in a superficial scratch on the skin. This system was widespread in China and India before it was introduced in Europe. British writers and aristocrats Mary Wortley Montag in 1721.

By the mid-1760s The individual was starting Immunize yourself and those around you.

Jenner was the first person to scientifically demonstrate its effectiveness by carefully documenting procedures, systematically implementing them, and exposing vaccinated volunteers to infected substances. Vaccination became widely understood and adopted after Jenner presented his results at the Royal Society.

The vaccination process works by delivering weakened pathogens, such as viruses and bacteria, or parts of them, such as coronavirus peplomers, into the body.

Our body’s immune system quickly recognizes foreign substances and takes action. The general innate immune response is triggered first, and after a few days a more regulated adaptive immune response is triggered. The former is a comprehensive reserve defense and the body prepares for the latter. The latter is more personalized and can neutralize pathogens.

Vaccines usually take years, sometimes decades, Tests and trials Before deploying. They need to be tested for safety first and then for effectiveness among large numbers of people over a long period of time. Exposing vaccinated humans to pathogens like Jenner is no longer considered ethical.

The Covid-19 vaccine is the fastest ever developed, tested and deployed.The· Previous record The fastest vaccine development was mumps (4 years), followed by Ebola (5 years). One of the outstanding technologies that enabled this rapid deployment was the use of messenger ribonucleic acid or mRNA technology.

History of mRNA

As the name implies, mRNA is usually a messenger molecule that delivers instructions to the body to simulate the production of a virus in the body before it self-destructs when it is read. This technology is unique and very safe. It does not require the actual pathogen or the biological part of the pathogen and does not invade our body. mRNA is a series of instructions that direct our body to create molecules that are unfamiliar to us (like only the spike protein). A virus that the immune system of the same body attacks immediately).

This process produces the antibodies needed to stop Covid-19 disease without actual contact with any part of the virus itself.

The synthetic version of the molecule itself was a difficult technology to use in the second half of the 20th century, as it is technically foreign when it enters our system. This evoked an immune response before the animal’s mRNA was decoded or read, and was often fatal. Therefore, until the advent of immunologists Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman, funding and interest in mRNA research was low. Shown in 2005 Its synthetic mRNA can be fine-tuned to avoid detection by the immune system.

New HIV vaccine

Diving into mRNA has proven to be beneficial in other ways as well as in other diseases.

The quest for the development of the HIV vaccine has greatly helped the development of the Covid vaccine. Built with help of Infrastructure set up by HIV researchers.

HIV research has created a global network of viral infection laboratories, equipment, and testing sites, and has significantly strengthened efforts to curb the spread of Covid.

But now, the work of mRNA incorporated into the Covid vaccine seems to help HIV patients and make a complete cycle.Moderna vaccine currently aimed at using mRNA technology to prevent HIV Under development..

Prior to this planned trial, there was unprecedented success in the HIV trial. Announcement According to the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI), a non-profit scientific research institute, and the Scripps Research (US) scientific institute, the new molecule is the first in a test to produce a 97% antibody response to the virus. ..

A new vaccine containing a candidate molecule called eOD-60mer was able to activate unique B cells called naive B cells that had never been exposed to antigens or foreign bodies. Activation of these cells ultimately resulted in the production of a potent protein called the Extensive Neutralizing Antibody (bNAb) against HIV.

HIV works primarily by directly targeting the immune system by attacking the white blood cells that protect the body and weakening the immune system to dangerous levels. The virus also replicates too quickly for immune cells to catch up, but mutates in the process at a rate that exceeds the antibody response.

But in the 1990s, scientists It’s been found Four rare antibodies that have the potential to neutralize various HIV strains — bNAb. Not only do these antibodies help protect against HIV, they also have the potential to treat HIV, but they can also prevent vertical transmissions such as mother-to-child transmission.

The new vaccine underwent a phase I trial and elicited a targeted response in 97% of vaccinated people when compared to placebo. Promising results are the first step in creating an effective HIV vaccine.

IAVI and Scripps Research have partnered with Moderna to develop and test an mRNA vaccine to produce the same bNAb. Since mRNA is highly adaptable to delivery instructions, the use of this technology is expected to significantly accelerate the development of safe and effective HIV vaccines in the coming years.

(Edited by Sunanda Ranjan)

