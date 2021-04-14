New research finds a link between lifestyle and more serious covid infections, death

Researchers, including researchers at the University of California, San Diego, COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Patients in the United States who had been inactive for two years prior to the pandemic were more likely to be hospitalized.

Inactive patients are also more likely to require intensive care and are more likely to die than patients who consistently meet physical activity guidelines, they said.

The study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, showed that physical inactivity can only be overcome by old age and a history of organ transplantation as risk factors for severe illness.

“Apart from the consequences of COVID-19, which is more consistently inactive than any of the underlying medical conditions and risk factors identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, except for age and history of organ transplantation. It is worth noting that it was a strong risk factor, “the researchers said.

“In fact, in all results, lack of physical activity compared to commonly cited modifiable risk factors such as smoking, obesity, diabetes, hypertension (hypertension), cardiovascular disease, and cancer. It was the strongest risk factor, “they said.

Researchers have identified several risk factors for severe COVID-19 infection, including certain underlying illnesses such as older age, male gender, diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease.

However, physical inactivity is not one of them, despite being a well-known contributing risk factor for some long-term conditions, including those associated with severe COVID-19. , They said.

To investigate the potential impact on the severity of the infection, including hospitalization rates, the need for intensive care, and death, the team found 48,440 people confirmed to have COVID-19 infection between January and October 2020. We compared these results in adults.

The average age of patients was 47 years, nearly two-thirds of whom were women (62%). Their average body weight (BMI) is 31, which is classified as obese.

About half have no underlying disease such as diabetes, COPD, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, or cancer, only one in five (18%) and almost one-third (32%). There were two or more states.

Researchers have taken into account potentially influential factors such as race, age, and underlying medical condition.

They found that patients with COVID-19 who were consistently physically inactive were more than twice as likely to be hospitalized as those who recorded more than 150 minutes of physical activity each week.

Studies show that such patients were 73% more likely to require intensive care and 2.5 times more likely to die of an infection.

Patients who are not consistently active are 20% more likely to be hospitalized, 10% more likely to require intensive care, and die of infection than those who are doing some physical activity on a regular basis. 32% more likely to do.

Researchers, including researchers at the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in the United States, said this was an observational study and therefore the cause could not be determined.

The study also relied on an assessment of the patient’s own physical activity, they said.

“Public health authorities are lacking in vaccinations, and following public health and safety guidelines such as social distance and use of masks, engaging in regular (physical activities) can help individuals prevent serious COVID. It is advisable to inform all populations that it may be the only and most important action that can be taken-19 and its complications (including death), “the researchers added. PTI SAR SAR