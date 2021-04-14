COVID threats outweigh vaccine risk, according to New Jersey health officials





Six out of 6.8 million women vaccinated could have severe blood clots shortly after the CDC and FDA issued guidance recommending “suspending” the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The Ministry of Health announced that it was sexual. The Janssen brand vaccine will be shut down for the time being. Health Commissioner Judith Persicily said the measure was taken “with great care” and “both the CDC and the FDA say that these adverse events are extremely rare.” The Federal Advisory Board on Immunization Implementation will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to make recommendations. Persichilli is concerned that some people will reject the idea of ​​getting vaccinated due to the suspension. “If you hear that there are vaccine-related adverse events, whether J & J, Moderna or Pfizer, it certainly brings hesitation to the forefront. People hesitate. They were always hesitant. So hesitate. For vaccines, this only emphasizes their hesitation. “ Details: No, I don’t know the cause of the blood clot Persichilli pointed out that some people think the vaccine is being made too early, while others are nervous. “It’s a situation we have to deal with, we have to be transparent and we have to tell the facts,” she said. She pointed out that the Janssen vaccine has been given about 240,000 times in New Jersey and no one has had the serious side effects of the six cases investigated by the CDC. She said people may be worried, but it’s important to understand that getting a serious illness from COVID-19 is a much greater risk of killing 1 in 500 people in New Jersey. is. “The risk of joining the cohort is far greater than the risk of becoming one in a million people who develop blood clots,” she said. People also say that when other vaccines and drugs are developed, there are occasional “pauses” and many prescription drugs contain warnings about possible serious side effects, including death. He said the situation needs to be taken into account. You can contact reporter David Matthau at [email protected] COVID Vaccine: 17 Myths, Misunderstandings, Scientific Facts Does any of the vaccines affect fertility? Do they contain live viruses or do they alter a person’s DNA? Here are some of the most prevalent social media rumors and actual validated answers about the COVID-19 vaccine currently distributed in the United States.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos