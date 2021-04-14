Bladder leakage after total hip arthroplasty





Dear Dr. Roach: I’m an 83 year old man and my bladder has been leaking since I had a hip arthroplasty. The surgeon used a catheter during surgery, but was unable to urinate when the catheter was first removed. I went home with a new Foley catheter. Five days later it was removed and since then I have dripping. More than two months have passed since the surgery, and the leak has not diminished. I usually use absorbent pants and pads, which need to be changed 4 times a day. Also, urinate 100-300 ml several times during the day and at night. This is my third joint replacement in the last four years and nothing like this has happened in the previous two or previous surgeries. What happened? What are your options other than always wearing an inserted catheter? I’ve never seen this issue addressed in your column that I read faithfully. — — Wham Dear WAM: Men, especially men, often cannot urinate after surgery. However, I am worried that the Foley catheter itself may have caused further complications. Urethral infections, bladder spasms, and bladder contractures are all complications of using a catheter. Nerve damage during surgery is also possible. I should have seen a urologist two months before this started, so it’s urgent to see him now. Urologists assess these possibilities. Long-term indwelling catheters are probably not your best option. Dear Dr. Roach: Due to diabetes, there is severe nerve pain in the calf area. When I watched an ad for Lyrica on TV, I found that a generic drug called pregabalin is currently available. I had my doctor prescribe it. But he declined, saying it was in the opioid category and could not be prescribed by him. Please let us know if this is true and that his license has restrictions on prescribing such drugs. If so, should I change my doctor? — — JM Dear JM: Pregabalin (lyrica) is not an opioid. Similar to how drugs like diazepam (barium) work, they work with another receptor called the GABA receptor. However, although classified as the least likely to be abused, it is a controlled drug. Some doctors do not have the ability to prescribe controlled drugs. They have to apply to do so. Both gabapentin (neurontin), which is closely related to pregabalin, are effective treatments for diabetic neuropathy. They are not suitable for everyone and there are non-regulated alternatives such as amitriptyline. Instead of seeking a specific treatment, such as Lyrica, you can ask your doctor what is the best treatment for severe calf pain. He may want to get additional information, choose another treatment, or refer him to a specialist in the treatment of neuralgia in diabetics. Dear Dr. Roach: After wearing the cloth mask, spray the disinfectant inside and outside and hang it for 24 hours to dry instead of washing it every time. Do you think that’s enough? — — HB Dear HB: I’m sure the mask will be disinfected with a spray, but I don’t recommend this method. The chemicals left on the mask after spraying are not suitable for inhaling or rubbing on the face. All you have to do is wash the mask with hot water and soap by hand. Readers can email their questions to [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos