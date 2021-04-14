Daily COVID infections in Thailand set a record and exceeded 1,300





Since April 1, when clusters related to night clubs and bars in central Bangkok were discovered, 1,335 new infections have resulted in nearly 7,000 new cases. Most of the new cases reported on Wednesday occurred again in Bangkok, but there was also a significant increase in the northern provinces of Chiang Mai and the southern seaside provinces of Prachuwap Keely Khan. Many of the new infectious diseases are more contagious variants of the virus, first discovered in the UK, and, coupled with extensive travel to the Songkran Festival or the Thai New Year, are driving the surge, Opas said. Khan Kabin Pong, Secretary-General, said. Disease Control Department. It officially starts on Tuesday and lasts for three days, but many travel for a week. The story continues under the ad In Thailand, new infections rarely increased significantly daily. Thailand has survived a far more pandemic than many countries through measures such as strict border controls that have eroded the country’s lucrative tourism industry. Thailand has also experimented with everything from curfew and alcohol bans to the closure of schools, shopping centers and restaurants. Thailand has reported only 35,910 infections and 97 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic, but vaccination is less than 1% of the population, and on Wednesday less than 800 were vaccinated in the past day. It is reported to have been vaccinated. As millions of Thais travel across the country for Songkran, often from urban to rural areas, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-Ocha and his government have made people like last year. I am wondering why I didn’t interfere with my trip. The festival was canceled when the country was reporting far fewer infections. The story continues under the ad Opus said Thailand’s policy of hospitalizing all infected patients, with or without symptoms, should be continued as a “key strategy” to curb the current surge. “There is no further increase in the risk of infection caused by people who have broken their home quarantine and lost their way elsewhere,” he said at a daily press conference. This policy, combined with the pace of new infections, has led to a shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients in major cities such as Bangkok and Chiang Mai. The government said it is addressing the issue by adding beds to field facilities in private and public hospitals, military bases, university halls, conference halls and sports venues. The story continues under the ad Opus said hospitalization strategies for infected individuals and stricter containment measures elsewhere would ultimately reduce the daily infection rate to less than 100. The government said it would implement telecommuting orders for all public services after Songkran. .. Opus ruled out a general blockade, but said the Ministry of Health was considering targets in high-risk areas. The government has already ordered the closure of all bars and entertainment venues in Bangkok and 40 other states. Rewat Wisutwet, deputy leader of the opposition Serereruamthai and a former Ministry of Health official, said increasing vaccination rates was important to slowing the spread of the virus. The story continues under the ad “Thailand’s vaccination rate is very low, too low to be effective in prevention, and if the number of infections continues to increase rapidly, the national health system may eventually fail. There is, “he told AP over the phone. “Government has to find money to spend on vaccines … and make it faster,” Rewat said. He said he would wait for a surge in vaccination in the middle of the year, saying it would be “too late” as planned. So far, Thailand has been using relatively small doses of Sinobac and AstraZeneca vaccines until local factories were able to begin production and distribution of AstraZeneca vaccine in the middle of the year. Still, Thailand ordered enough doses for about half of about 70 million people. According to the Ministry of Health, 6 to 10 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will begin to arrive each month from June. Copyright 2021 AP communication. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

