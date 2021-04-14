How Exercise Helps Protect You from Serious Covid





Researchers also collect data on known risk factors for each person with severe Covid, such as age, smoking habits, weight, cancer, diabetes, organ transplants, kidney problems, and a history of other serious underlying conditions. Did. The researchers then matched the numbers and arrested the results. People in the least active group who did little exercise were hospitalized for Covid twice as often as people in the most active group, and were about 2.5 times more likely to die thereafter. .. They were about 20% more likely to be hospitalized and about 30% more likely to die, even when compared to the less active group of people. What You Need to Know About Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Suspension in the United States Of the other common risk factors for severe illness, only the elderly and organ transplants increased the likelihood of hospitalization and death from Covid over inactivity, scientists found. “Sit-down was the greatest risk factor for serious illness,” said Dr. Robert Sallis, a family and sports medicine physician at the Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center, who led the new study. And “I can’t do anything about these other risks,” he says. “You can exercise.” Of course, this study was observational and does not prove that exercise reduces the risk of serious Covid, but only that those who exercise frequently are at low risk of becoming seriously ill. I am. The study also did not delve into whether exercise reduces the risk of getting a coronavirus in the first place. However, Dr. Salis points out that it is highly relevant in the study. “Based on this data, I think we can tell people that we can protect ourselves from severe Covid-19 by walking actively for about 30 minutes five times a week,” he says. He adds that walks (or five times) may be particularly beneficial to those who are waiting for the first vaccine. “People who exercise regularly never suggest that they consider not vaccination. But until they can get it, I risk regular exercise. I think it’s the most important thing they can do to reduce the risk, and regular exercise will prevent new variants and the next new virus. “

