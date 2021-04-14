The benefits of continuing to provide life-saving HIV services outweigh the risk of COVID-19 infection 100 to 1-worldwide





As many as 75% of HIV service interruptions have been reported in some countries — HIV services need to continue during the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent an increase in AIDS-related deaths Geneva, April 13, 2021 — UNAIDS and the World Health Organization (WHO) to establish the benefits of continuing HIV services compared to the potential harm of additional COVID-19 infections Supported mathematical modeling. According to the analysis, maintaining HIV service avoids 19-146 AIDS-related deaths per 10,000 people over 50 years, and additional COVID-19-related deaths from exposures related to HIV service 0.002 per person. ~ 0.15 people. 10,000 people. Analysis shows that the benefits of continuing to provide HIV services during the COVID-19 pandemic far outweigh the risks of additional COVID-19-related mortality. Peter Gis, Director of Strategic Information and Evaluation at UNAIDS, said: “We need to build a robust future system for health that recognizes community-led contributions as part of a resilient system, not as a retrofit.” The analysis focused on the interruption of four major HIV services. Spontaneous male health care, HIV diagnostic tests, viral load tests, and programs to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV. We compared the deaths of healthcare professionals and clients from COVID-19 from keeping HIV services open in 2020 and 2021 with the avoidance of AIDS-related deaths from maintaining services now and over the next 50 years. .. The model has been applied to various countries with HIV and COVID-19 epidemics. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused widespread disruption to healthcare services, with migration and restrictions on healthcare services suspended or restricted in many countries. Analysis shows that the potential harm of additional COVID-19 infections that occur in HIV medical services should be carefully balanced with the benefits of these services, including less AIDS-related deaths. These results may seem intuitive, but some services are shut down to protect people living with HIV from exposure to COVID-19 and its potentially fatal consequences. It is important to recognize. However, the risk of not leaving these important HIV services open is associated with a lack of HIV prevention, access to diagnosis, and an increased overall risk of death associated with final treatment — these. Trade-offs are not accepted. Although there are some additional short-term risks of COVID-19 infection associated with the provision of HIV services, the risk of additional COVID-19 mortality is at least avoided by continuing these services AIDS-related mortality. It is 1/100. Additional efforts may be needed to encourage healthcare seeking HIV services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “The Ministry of Health takes into account many factors in deciding when and how to provide essential medical services during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said WHO’s Global HIV, Hepatitis and Sexually Transmitted Diseases. Megdhaty, the director of the program, said. “In the long run, this study shows that the benefits of continuing major HIV services are far greater than the risk of additional COVID-19 infections. While the pandemic is suppressed. , We need to continue to provide innovative and secure services. “ A complete analysis can be found at the following location in medrxiv: https://doi.org/10.1101/2021.03.01.21252663 contact information UNAIDS Geneva Michael Hollingdale tel. +41 79500 2119 [email protected] contact information UNAIDS media tel. +41 22 791 4237 [email protected]

