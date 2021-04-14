India’s worst-affected states impose strict virus restrictions





Last year, a sudden severe national blockade left millions of people unemployed overnight. Stuck in a city with no income or food, thousands of migrant workers walked on the freeway to get home. Since then, state leaders have repeatedly emphasized that there is no other blockade on the card. The story continues under the ad This distinction had little effect on relieving Ramachar Yadav’s anxiety. On Wednesday morning, he met with others at a station in Mumbai and boarded the return train. “I don’t have a job,” said the 45-year-old. Over 180,000 new infections have been detected in India in the last 24 hours, about one-third in Maharashtra. India has confirmed more than 13.9 million cases so far, with the potential for 172,000 deaths. Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thacke said most public places, shops and facilities will be closed from 8 pm Wednesday, hoping for important services such as grocery stores and banks. The state has announced a $ 728 million bailout package that includes support for the poor, but industry experts say the new restrictions could be fatal to companies that have just recovered from last year’s recession. It states that there is. The story continues under the ad “Livelihood is important, but life is more important,” said Thackeray, repeating the difficult choices faced by other states in India. The scene in Maharashtra last week reflects a scene developing in other parts of the country. Patients who are out of breath in search of air are looking away from oxygen-deficient hospitals and crying families waiting their turn to say goodbye to their loved ones at the crematorium. A complex concern is whether India, despite being the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines, is fast enough to slow down the virus and immunize its vast population. India announced on Tuesday that it would approve a vaccine given an urgent nod by the World Health Organization or regulators in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom or Japan. Indian regulators have also approved the emergency use of Russian Sputnik V. However, experts said the decision is unlikely to have a direct impact on the supply available domestically. The story continues under the ad Dr. Vinitabal, who studies the immune system at the Indian Institutes of Science Education in Pune, Maharashtra, said: .. Gosal reported from New Delhi. The Associated Press’s Department of Health Sciences is supported by the Department of Science Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. AP is solely responsible for all content. Copyright 2021 AP communication. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

