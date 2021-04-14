New FDA Guidelines for AstraZeneca Jab Use Announced This Week





(Philstar.com)-April 14, 2021-3:40 pm

A new guideline for the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Manila-AstraZeneca, Philippines will be published this week, the country’s Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday. FDA Executive Director Eric Domingo announced about a week after the FDA and the Ministry of Health temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca jab for people under the age of 60 to investigate reports of thrombotic disorders from abroad. .. According to Domingo, the World Health Organization, the National Adverse Events following the Immunization Commission, and local vaccine experts, the benefits of vaccines outweigh the potential risks. “We are completing the guidelines for release this week,” Domingo said in a briefing in the Philippines. “We will publish guidelines specifically for vaccinated people, who can advise which symptoms to watch out for and know when to consult about this very rare outbreak of blood clotting events. You can, “he said. Last week, the European Medicines Agency said abnormal blood clots should be listed as a very rare side effect of AstraZeneca Shot, saying that the overall benefits of preventing COVID-19 outweigh the risks. I emphasized. Of the 34 million AstraZeneca injected in parts of Europe, 222 had atypical thrombosis. Most of the reported cases were women under the age of 60 within 2 weeks of vaccination. There are no reported cases of such side effects in the Philippines. Last month, about 525,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine (a donation from the COVAX facility) were delivered to the country. However, government officials said all doses were already in use. Authorities said the arrival of additional AstraZeneca jabs would be delayed. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine has been similarly suspected of the same problem, and U.S. health officials recommend suspending jab deployment while investigating six cases of coagulation. doing. The country aims to inoculate up to 70 million people this year. However, since the vaccination campaign began last month, only more than one million doses have been administered. — — Report from Gaea Katreena Cabico, Agence France-Presse

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos