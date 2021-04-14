In what country do you allow vaccinated people?

Traveling abroad is less complicated for vaccinated travelers. The list of countries continues to grow, reducing or eliminating the requirements for quarantine and Covid-19 testing for fully vaccinated individuals, while limiting those who are not vaccinated.

Where the vaccine is relaxing travel restrictions

Barbados announced this week that the quarantine requirements for vaccinated travelers have been reduced from 0 days to 2 days, during which time they can travel within the hotel. However, unvaccinated visitors will have to stay in the hotel room until they pass the Covid test on the fifth day and wait a few more days for the results. The· New protocol From May 8th. Children are not yet eligible for vaccination, which is a fact Family travel plans for this year are complex, But Barbados does not exclude them. According to the Barbados Tourism Marketing website, children under the age of 18 traveling with vaccinated parents are subject to the same rules as vaccinated travelers. A mixed group of vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers is not so lucky. Vaccinated adults who travel with an unvaccinated adult companion who “chooses not to separate” are subject to the more challenging requirements imposed on unvaccinated adults.

Barbados’ relaxed policy for vaccinated travelers will begin on May 8. Atlantide Phototravel | Corbis Documentary | Getty Images

Barbados will join Estonia, Guatemala and Slovenia with a new bifurcated restriction to create different admission requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers. In most cases, vaccination must be completed within 2 weeks of arrival, and some will only accept US or European vaccines. Here’s how some countries are approaching division. ・ Croatia: Vaccinated travelers only need to show a vaccination certificate to enter, but unvaccinated travelers Need to test negative In the case of Covid-19 (or showing evidence of recovery), it may self-quarantine while waiting for test results. ・ Iceland: Vaccinated (and previously infected) travelers who test negative on arrival can enter regardless of their place of origin. Many unvaccinated European travelers, as well as residents of Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand, can enter the country by testing for negatives twice and quarantining for 5-6 days.All other unvaccinated travelers, including Americans and Canadians no Trespassing.. ・ Belize: Vaccinated travelers do not need to be tested to enter, but unvaccinated travelers (including children over 5 years old) Must be tested negative before or after landing.. Those who test positive should be quarantined for at least 14 days at the expense of the traveler. ・ Georgia: Vaccinated travelers from all countries can fly in, but unvaccinated travelers can fly in Must come from a particular country Negative test before and after arrival.

Will more places use vaccine-based policies?

Yes i said Gloria Guevara, President of the World Travel and Tourism Council based in London.. “As vaccine deployment continues to accelerate, more and more countries will undoubtedly follow suit,” she said. The state of Hawaii, USA, is currently working to enable vaccinated visitors to bypass testing and quarantine requirements. Local average.. Honolulu Star Advertiser reports that Lieutenant Josh Green pointed out that children still need to be negative to enter, but children of vaccinated parents have reached herd immunity in Hawaii. If you do, you may be exempt from the test.

In my view, impartiality complaints are ridiculous. Harry Nelson Founder of Nelson Hardiman

Phuket, Thailand and Greece show that restrictions on vaccine-based protocols have been relaxed. Harry Nelson, founder of the Los Angeles-based healthcare law firm, said such a policy “would make perfect sense.” Nelson Hardiman.. “My guess is that this will eventually become a rule in the majority of countries, and at some point in the future … some countries will move to vaccination requirements,” he said.

Are these policies fair?

No, Nelson said, “But dissatisfaction with fairness is ridiculous in my view.” He quoted A long-standing precedent for countries that impose vaccination evidence on the entry of visitors, especially with low-grade fever. “It is perfectly reasonable for countries to impose vaccination requirements,” he said, due to the continued threat of Covid-19 mutants. “Fair is an irrelevant concept when it comes to controlling highly infectious viruses that infect the world,” he said. Regarding Hawaii’s vaccine-based plan Lieutenant Green told Honolulu’s local TV station KHON “We don’t discriminate against anyone. If they are against vaccination and want to travel, they can just get it. [a] Test, no big deal. ”

“Every country has the right to set public health policies that it considers appropriate,” said medical lawyer Harry Nelson. LEREXIS | Moment | Getty Images