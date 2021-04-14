Total COVID-19 vaccine administered in California





As of Tuesday, April 13 California Public Health Service Vaccine Dashboard Approximately 28.1 million doses were given throughout the state (2 million last week), of which 22.9 million were shown (2.3 million last week). by Bloomberg Dashboard Follow-up Vaccine Distribution, 39.1% of California’s population has been vaccinated at least once (up from 34.5% a week ago) and 21.6% of residents are fully vaccinated. California has the highest daily dose given domestically at 391,650 (up from 366,233 per day last week). The second highest rate is 292,239, which belongs to Texas. The counties of Los Angeles (5.74 million), San Diego (2.06 million), and Orange (1.88 million) received the highest doses ever in California. Approximately 99% of the data is recorded by the county in which the patient resides. The total vaccinations for counties in California as of April 13 are as follows: The total vaccinations for counties in California as of April 6 are as follows: The total vaccinations for counties in California as of March 30 are as follows: The total vaccinations for counties in California as of March 22 are as follows: The total vaccinations for counties in California as of March 9 are as follows: The total vaccinations for counties in California as of February 22 are: At the immunization stage in California, each county may not be fully qualified. Tier allocation as of April 13 On April 6, Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans to fully reopen California’s economy on June 15, if the current COVID-19 trends were maintained. California will end the four-color tier system at that point, but Newsom said California’s Maskmandate will not be lifted soon. Until then, the state will continue to adjust its hierarchy system weekly, with changes taking effect on Wednesday, according to a Tuesday update. Only one of California’s 58 counties goes from twice a week to the purple hierarchy (which is considered a widespread risk). Before. 21 counties in the red layer (substantial risk), 33 counties in the orange layer (moderate risk, increased from 16 two weeks ago), 3 counties in the yellow layer (minimum risk) 2 It will increase from a week ago. Madera County is the only one remaining in the purple layer. Five weeks ago, there were 34 counties in the purple layer. The Khan, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties are now in the Orange layer. On November 24, the state had 41 purple counties, 11 red counties, 4 orange counties, and 2 yellow counties. County is assigned to the hierarchy based on indicators of virus rate and spread at the border. State progress after September 22: State metric: Source: covid19ca.gov, California Public Health Service, US Census, USDA, California County Association [related_articleslocation=”left”show_article_date=”false”article_type=”automatic-pri[related_articleslocation=”left”show_article_date=”false”article_type=”automatic-pri[related_articleslocation=”left”show_article_date=”false”article_type=”automatic-pri[related_articleslocation=”left”show_article_date=”false”article_type=”automatic-pri

