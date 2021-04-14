No increase in global suicide rates in the first few months of the pandemic-Consumer Health News





Wednesday, April 14, 2021 (HealthDay News)-In the early days of the COVID pandemic, suicide did not increase in wealthy countries, but long-term mental health and continued monitoring of economic benefits are needed. Said the new study. Jane Pirkis, lead author and director of the University of Melbourne Mental Health Center in Australia, said: “We need to recognize that suicide is not the only indicator of the negative effects of a pandemic on mental health. The level of distress in the community is high and we need to ensure that people are supported. ” The new study will take place days after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a nearly 6% reduction in suicide in the United States last year. This is the largest annual decline in almost 40 years. Pirkis findings (based on data from 16 high-income countries and 5 high- and middle-income countries) on April 13 Lancet Psychiatry journal. The analysis ranged from April 1st to July 31st last year. Compared to expected levels during that period, there was no increase in suicide in any of the countries surveyed, and rates actually declined in some regions, the Pirkis team reported. This survey does not include low-income or low- and middle-income countries. They account for 46% of the world’s suicides, and the pandemics could have been particularly devastating, the researchers said. There are signs that pandemics may have increased suicide rates in these countries, but there are not enough reliable data to confirm that, the study authors say. They said additional mental health and financial support adopted by wealthier countries could help explain why suicide did not increase early in the pandemic. However, the long-term effects of the pandemic must be tracked, they added, especially as its full economic impact became apparent. “Policymakers recognize the importance of high-quality, timely data to support suicide prevention efforts, including increased levels of stress and financial difficulties that some may experience. , Work must be done to mitigate the suicide risk factors associated with COVID-19. The consequences of the pandemic. ” “Increasing mental health services and suicide prevention programs and providing financial safety nets may help prevent the long-term adverse effects of pandemics on suicide,” she added. A team at Oxford University in the United Kingdom wrote a commentary that accompanies the findings. “Suicide can be an indicator of delayed psychosocial difficulties under the influence of medium- and long-term disruptions to civilian life and the economy,” said Stella, a professor and researcher in forensic psychiatry.・ Bocchiway writes. According to their commentary, previous studies have shown that suicides can increase after a recession, and that such increases can last for years. “Without measures, a continued decline in economic activity can lead to personal economic and personal problems such as unemployment, poor social status, housing instability, and disruption of relationships.” Written by Fazel and Botchway. In addition to social isolation and disruption of normal daily activities, these factors can lead to depression, substance and alcohol abuse, and an increased risk of suicide. “A similar mechanism may be associated between the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftershocks,” the commentary warned. For more information The National Institute of Mental Health Suicide warning sign.. Source: Lancet Psychiatry, News Release, April 13, 2021

