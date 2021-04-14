Health
The GP is now able to vaccinate people over the age of 45 “if supply permits,” NHS England said.
NHS England said the GP-led Covid vaccination site “needs to provide appointments” for patients aged 45-49 years “if supply permits.”
New advice from NHS England, announced yesterday evening, comes when Pulse reveals last week that the GP site wasn’t going to get it. Delivery of all new first dose vaccines this week or next week.
Also, repeating JCVI’s advice from yesterday, GP Encourage at-risk patients, including men and obese patients, to get a jab when it’s their turn.
NHS England Said:’The national booking system was opened to this group today, and GP-led local vaccination services should now provide bookings to patients within this age range that supply allows.
“As supply increases, we will send you a letter to confirm the next steps in vaccination in the second half of Cohort 10. JCVI’s age-based approach risks hospitalization and critical care hospitalization, including individuals. Continues to be based on evidence that increases with age. People under the age of 50. “
However, as mentioned earlier, it is said that most vaccination supplies in April will be required for the second dose.
Or the remaining initial dose of cohort 1-9′.
“Vaccination services should continue to ensure that people are offered a second dose in line with the JCVI guidance on dosing intervals,” it further emphasized.
The UK Government announced the start of Phase 2 of its vaccination program this week. Vaccines were provided to all of the first nine priority cohorts. Immediately after the announcement, it was reported that the central vaccination reservation system had “crashed”.
Despite the announcement, the latest NHS England guidance states that “national communication” “for all people in JCVI Cohorts 1-9 who have not yet been contacted or want to access vaccination. We will continue to encourage you. ” On the other hand, “updated material aimed at promoting the uptake of people in cohorts 10-12” will not be shared until “towards the end of the month”.
The new document also requires contacting eligible individuals under the age of 30 whose first vaccination appointment has been postponed following last week’s updated MHRA / JCVI guidance on Oxford AstraZeneca … and alternatives. We provide vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna). “
And for patients at risk, the deployment team says it needs to actively promote vaccination uptake.
Given the high risk of hospitalization for men, individuals with a BAME, BMI of 30 or higher, and these groups, individuals in areas with high socioeconomic deprivation are linked to previously published advice. How to target a “poorly serviced community”.
JCVI yesterday Rollout follows an age-based approach, 40-49, 30-39, 18-29, justify the approach by saying that age-based “simple” prioritization develops most quickly.
With respect to very rare thrombotic concerns after vaccination, the “advantages of rapid vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine” far outweigh the risk of adverse events in individuals over the age of 30 and individuals with underlying illness. Was repeated. ..
However, Alternatives will continue to be offered to those under the age of 30,confirmed.
Public Health England The vaccination program by the end of March avoided the deaths of 10,400 people from Covid-19.
The NHS England Guidance Document states: [programme] Currently, 19 out of 20 people over the age of 50 have been vaccinated. This is an important milestone in the most successful vaccination program in NHS history.
Currently, about 32 million people are vaccinated across the UK. According to the NHS England, 6.5 million people in England receive a second dose, including “three-quarters” of people over the age of 80.
