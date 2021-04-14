Connect with us

Health

CRL4 AMBRA1 is a master regulator of D-type cyclins

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


  • 1.

    Malumbres, M. & Barbacid, M. Cell cycle, CDKs and cancer: a changing paradigm. Nat. Rev. Cancer 9, 153–166 (2009).

    PubMed 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 2.

    Kanie, T. et al. Genetic reevaluation of the role of F-box proteins in cyclin D1 degradation. Mol. Cell. Biol. 32, 590–605 (2012).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 3.

    Qie, S. & Diehl, J. A. Cyclin D degradation by E3 ligases in cancer progression and treatment. Semin. Cancer Biol. 67, 159–170 (2020).

    PubMed 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 4.

    Reichermeier, K. M. et al. PIKES analysis reveals response to degraders and key regulatory mechanisms of the CRL4 network. Mol. Cell 77, 1092–1106.e9 (2020).

    PubMed 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 5.

    Natsume, T., Kiyomitsu, T., Saga, Y. & Kanemaki, M. T. Rapid protein depletion in human cells by auxin-inducible degron tagging with short homology donors. Cell Rep. 15, 210–218 (2016).

    PubMed 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 6.

    Barbash, O., Egan, E., Pontano, L. L., Kosak, J. & Diehl, J. A. Lysine 269 is essential for cyclin D1 ubiquitylation by the SCFFbx4/αB-crystallin ligase and subsequent proteasome-dependent degradation. Oncogene 28, 4317–4325 (2009).

    PubMed 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 7.

    Fimia, G. M. et al. Ambra1 regulates autophagy and development of the nervous system. Nature 447, 1121–1125 (2007).

    PubMed 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 8.

    Davoli, T. et al. Cumulative haploinsufficiency and triplosensitivity drive aneuploidy patterns and shape the cancer genome. Cell 155, 948–962 (2013).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 9.

    Behan, F. M. et al. Prioritization of cancer therapeutic targets using CRISPR–Cas9 screens. Nature 568, 511–516 (2019).

    PubMed 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 10.

    Rahrmann, E. P. et al. Sleeping Beauty screen identifies RREB1 and other genetic drivers in human B-cell lymphoma. Mol. Cancer Res. 17, 567–582 (2019).

    PubMed 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 11.

    Reddy, A. et al. Genetic and functional drivers of diffuse large B cell lymphoma. Cell 171, 481–494 (2017).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 12.

    Chytil, A. et al. Construction of a cyclin D1–Cdk2 fusion protein to model the biological functions of cyclin D1–Cdk2 complexes. J. Biol. Chem. 279, 47688–47698 (2004).

    PubMed 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 13.

    Asghar, U., Witkiewicz, A. K., Turner, N. C. & Knudsen, E. S. The history and future of targeting cyclin-dependent kinases in cancer therapy. Nat. Rev. Drug Discov. 14, 130–146 (2015).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 14.

    Li, W. et al. MAGeCK enables robust identification of essential genes from genome-scale CRISPR/Cas9 knockout screens. Genome Biol. 15, 554 (2014).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 15.

    Sanjana, N. E., Shalem, O. & Zhang, F. Improved vectors and genome-wide libraries for CRISPR screening. Nat. Methods 11, 783–784 (2014).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • 16.

    Reynders, M. et al. PHOTACs enable optical control of protein degradation. Sci. Adv. 6, eaay5064 (2020).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 17.

    Lee, J. & Zhou, P. DCAFs, the missing link of the CUL4–DDB1 ubiquitin ligase. Mol. Cell 26, 775–780 (2007).

    PubMed 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 18.

    Bern, M., Kil, Y. J. & Becker, C. Byonic: advanced peptide and protein identification software. Curr. Protoc. Bioinformatics Chapter 13, Unit13.20 (2012).

    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • 19.

    Donato, V. et al. The TDH–GCN5L1–Fbxo15–KBP axis limits mitochondrial biogenesis in mouse embryonic stem cells. Nat. Cell Biol. 19, 341–351 (2017).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 20.

    Jeong, Y. T. et al. The ULK1–FBXW5–SEC23B nexus controls autophagy. eLife 7, e42253 (2018).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 21.

    Kuchay, S. et al. PTEN counteracts FBXL2 to promote IP3R3- and Ca2+-mediated apoptosis limiting tumour growth. Nature 546, 554–558 (2017).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 22.

    Ran, F. A. et al. Genome engineering using the CRISPR–Cas9 system. Nat. Protoc. 8, 2281–2308 (2013).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 23.

    Dragicevic, P. in Modern Statistical Methods for HCI (eds Robertson, J. & Kaptein, M.) 291–330 (Springer, 2016).

  • 24.

    Róna, G. et al. Dynamics of re-constitution of the human nuclear proteome after cell division is regulated by NLS-adjacent phosphorylation. Cell Cycle 13, 3551–3564 (2014).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 25.

    Cecchetelli, A., Kwan, R., Krauter, S. & Chiriboga, L. Minimum concentration of cells required for the preparation of compact plasma-thrombin cell blocks. J. Histotechnol. 35, 68–70 (2012).

    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 26.

    Glinsmann-Gibson, B. et al. Recommendations for tissue microarray construction and quality assurance. Appl. Immunohistochem. Mol. Morphol. (2020).

  • 27.

    Miki, Y. et al. AMBRA1, a novel α-synuclein-binding protein, is implicated in the pathogenesis of multiple system atrophy. Brain Pathol. 28, 28–42 (2018).

    PubMed 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 28.

    Lewitowicz, P. et al. Tumor digital masking allows precise patient triaging: a study based on Ki-67 scoring in gastrointestinal stromal tumors. Scanning 2018, 7807416 (2018).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 29.

    Lorenzo-Martín, L. F. et al. VAV2 signaling promotes regenerative proliferation in both cutaneous and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Nat. Commun. 11, 4788 (2020).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 30.

    Tuominen, V. J., Ruotoistenmäki, S., Viitanen, A., Jumppanen, M. & Isola, J. ImmunoRatio: a publicly available web application for quantitative image analysis of estrogen receptor (ER), progesterone receptor (PR), and Ki-67. Breast Cancer Res. 12, R56 (2010).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 31.

    Shaknovich, R. et al. DNA methylation signatures define molecular subtypes of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Blood 116, e81–e89 (2010).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 32.

    Lenz, G. et al. Molecular subtypes of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma arise by distinct genetic pathways. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 105, 13520–13525 (2008).

    PubMed 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 33.

    D’Angelo, F. et al. The molecular landscape of glioma in patients with Neurofibromatosis 1. Nat. Med. 25, 176–187 (2019).

    PubMed 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 34.

    Compagno, M. et al. Mutations of multiple genes cause deregulation of NF-κB in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Nature 459, 717–721 (2009).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 35.

    Brune, V. et al. Origin and pathogenesis of nodular lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma as revealed by global gene expression analysis. J. Exp. Med. 205, 2251–2268 (2008).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 36.

    Cerami, E. et al. The cBio cancer genomics portal: an open platform for exploring multidimensional cancer genomics data. Cancer Discov. 2, 401–404 (2012).

    PubMed 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 37.

    Gao, J. et al. Integrative analysis of complex cancer genomics and clinical profiles using the cBioPortal. Sci. Signal. 6, pl1 (2013).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 38.

    Tate, J. G. et al. COSMIC: the Catalogue Of Somatic Mutations In Cancer. Nucleic Acids Res. 47 (D1), D941–D947 (2019).

    PubMed 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 39.

    Schmitz, R. et al. Burkitt lymphoma pathogenesis and therapeutic targets from structural and functional genomics. Nature 490, 116–120 (2012).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 40.

    Clijsters, L. et al. Cyclin F controls cell-cycle transcriptional outputs by directing the degradation of the three activator E2Fs Mol. Cell 74, 1264–1277 (2019).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 41.

    Yada, M. et al. Phosphorylation-dependent degradation of c-Myc is mediated by the F-box protein Fbw7. EMBO J. 23, 2116–2125 (2004).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 42.

    Maxwell, P. H. et al. The tumour suppressor protein VHL targets hypoxia-inducible factors for oxygen-dependent proteolysis. Nature 399, 271–275 (1999).

    PubMed 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 43.

    Kubbutat, M. H., Jones, S. N. & Vousden, K. H. Regulation of p53 stability by Mdm2. Nature 387, 299–303 (1997).

    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 44.

    Li, Y., Ge, D. & Lu, C. The SMART app: an interactive web application for comprehensive DNA methylation analysis and visualization. Epigenetics Chromatin 12, 71 (2019).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 45.

    Lin, D. I. et al. Phosphorylation-dependent ubiquitination of cyclin D1 by the SCFFBX4-αB crystallin complex. Mol. Cell 24, 355–366 (2006).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 46.

    Okabe, H. et al. A critical role for FBXW8 and MAPK in cyclin D1 degradation and cancer cell proliferation. PLoS ONE 1, e128 (2006).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 47.

    Santra, M. K., Wajapeyee, N. & Green, M. R. F-box protein FBXO31 mediates cyclin D1 degradation to induce G1 arrest after DNA damage. Nature 459, 722–725 (2009).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 48.

    Wei, S. et al. A novel mechanism by which thiazolidinediones facilitate the proteasomal degradation of cyclin D1 in cancer cells. J. Biol. Chem. 283, 26759–26770 (2008).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 49.

    Yu, Z. K., Gervais, J. L. & Zhang, H. Human CUL-1 associates with the SKP1/SKP2 complex and regulates p21(CIP1/WAF1) and cyclin D proteins. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 95, 11324–11329 (1998).

    PubMed 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 50.

    Chen, B. B., Glasser, J. R., Coon, T. A. & Mallampalli, R. K. FBXL2 is a ubiquitin E3 ligase subunit that triggers mitotic arrest. Cell Cycle 10, 3487–3494 (2011).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 51.

    Chen, B. B. et al. F-box protein FBXL2 targets cyclin D2 for ubiquitination and degradation to inhibit leukemic cell proliferation. Blood 119, 3132–3141 (2012).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 52.

    Pawar, S. A. et al. C/EBPdelta targets cyclin D1 for proteasome-mediated degradation via induction of CDC27/APC3 expression. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 107, 9210–9215 (2010).

    PubMed 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 53.

    Crooks, G. E., Hon, G., Chandonia, J. M. & Brenner, S. E. WebLogo: a sequence logo generator. Genome Res. 14, 1188–1190 (2004).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 54.

    Yang, H. W. et al. Stress-mediated exit to quiescence restricted by increasing persistence in CDK4/6 activation. eLife 9, e44571 (2020).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 55.

    Cappuccio, G., Ugga, L., Parrini, E., D’Amico, A. & Brunetti-Pierri, N. Severe presentation and complex brain malformations in an individual carrying a CCND2 variant. Mol. Genet. Genomic Med. 7, e708 (2019).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • 56.

    Maini, I. et al. A novel CCND2 mutation in a previously reported case of megalencephaly and perisylvian polymicrogyria with postaxial polydactyly and hydrocephalus. Neuropediatrics 49, 222–224 (2018).

    PubMed 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 57.

    McDermott, J. H. et al. Hypoglycaemia represents a clinically significant manifestation of PIK3CA- and CCND2-associated segmental overgrowth. Clin. Genet. 93, 687–692 (2018).

    PubMed 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 58.

    Mirzaa, G. et al. De novo CCND2 mutations leading to stabilization of cyclin D2 cause megalencephaly-polymicrogyria-polydactyly-hydrocephalus syndrome. Nat. Genet. 46, 510–515 (2014).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 59.

    Firth, H. V. et al. DECIPHER: Database of Chromosomal Imbalance and Phenotype in Humans Using Ensembl Resources. Am. J. Hum. Genet. 84, 524–533 (2009).

    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • 60.

    Sameshima, T., Morisada, N., Egawa, T., Kugo, M. & Iijima, K. MPPH syndrome with aortic coarctation and macrosomia due to CCND2 mutations. Pediatr. Int. 62, 115–117 (2020).

    PubMed 
    Article 

    Google Scholar     

    • What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

    LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



    Pictures Credit

    ExBUlletin

    to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

    Related Topics: