Government Proposes Essential Covid-19 Vaccine for Care Home Staff

The Covid-19 vaccine may be mandatory for nurses and colleagues working in long-term care facilities with older people in the UK under a new government proposal.

The Ministry of Health today begins five-week discussions on a proposal to require staff in these environments to be vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine as part of their employment requirements.

“We are obliged to pay attention to those who are most vulnerable to Covid-19, so it is right to consider all the options to keep people safe.” Matt Hancock

This means that care home providers can only have vaccinated staff unless they are exempt for medical reasons.

Staff, providers, stakeholders, residents and their families are encouraged to participate to hear their views prior to the expected final decision in the summer.

The move faces concerns from unions that mandating vaccines is a “wrong approach” and could drive staff away.

There is concern that nearly half of all long-term care facilities with older people do not meet the vaccination standards recommended by the Government’s Emergency Science Advisory Group (SAGE).

SAGE advises that 80% of staff and 90% of residents should be vaccinated to provide minimal protection against the outbreak of Covid-19.

But in total, the government said that only 53% of long-term care facilities meet SAGE recommendations.

Staff vaccination rates are less than 80% in nearly 90 municipalities and all 32 London boroughs, he added.

In addition, there are 27 municipal areas with staff vaccination rates of less than 70%.

Healthcare and social care secretary Matt Hancock said: “Elderly people living in care homes are at greatest risk of suffering from the serious consequences of Covid-19, and we have found that the virus has a serious impact on this group.

“Making vaccines a condition for deployment is a requirement of many long-term care facilities and helps to provide greater protection and save lives for senior care facility staff and residents.”

He emphasized that the vaccine “has already prevented death and is our way out of this pandemic.”

“The sectors are divided depending on whether vaccination should be mandatory, but the support for vaccines is completely consistent.” Martin Green

The government has confirmed that this proposal does not apply to those who can provide evidence of a medical exemption from Covid-19 vaccination.

The consultation said it would seek views on the proposal, its scope, and the potential impact it could have on staffing and safety.

David Pearson, Chair of the Covid-19 Task Force for Adult Social Care, said: Vaccinated service.

“People who have not yet had the opportunity to get vaccinated are absolutely essential to keep the person who cares for themselves safe.”

The government says some providers have already implemented similar policies.

Professor Martin Green, CEO of Care England, said the department was “divided by whether vaccination should be mandatory” but welcomed the opportunity to respond to government consultations.

“We were really impressed with how caregivers worked with staff to listen to vaccine concerns, which had a very positive effect and was a good initiative,” said Professor Green. I have.

"Although the sectors are divided on whether vaccination should be mandatory, we are fully united in vaccine support and do everything we can to convince residents and staff to vaccinate."

“Rather than forcing nervous caregivers, we need to invest resources in underutilized UK areas to persuade them.” Christina Macanea

He added: “Whether adult social welfare staff working in elderly care facilities should be vaccinated, and whether NHS, people working in other care facilities, supported lives, hospice, etc. should be vaccinated. Questions arise. Good. “

However, Unison General Secretary Christina Macanea warned that mandating vaccines is a “wrong approach” and could oust staff altogether.

“Targeting care staff ads, lining up colleagues who have already been jabbed to reassure them, tackling misinformation, and giving staff time to make the right decisions is where the government should focus its efforts. “I was working at the NHS,” she emphasized. And in other countries. “

“Rather than forcing nervous caregivers, we should invest resources in areas of the UK with low uptake to persuade them,” she added.

Staff must also be given holidays “to make it as easy as possible for everyone involved,” Macanea added.

“An unruly approach can be terribly backfired,” she said.

“Some staff simply stood up and the low-wage sector is already in a terrible state, suffering from thousands of vacancies.

“It can undermine the quality of care for the elderly and vulnerable people, and no one wants it.”

Meanwhile, Helen Donovan, a public health expert at the Royal College of Nursing, said:

“Inter-staff uptake rates vary widely from region to country.”

She pointed to a recent RCN study showing that people outside the NHS were lagging behind in receiving the second Covid-19 jab and some nurses were not taking it at all.

“Making vaccines readily available is the best way to increase your intake,” says Donovan.

“To make informed choices about vaccination, we need to assist our health staff.”