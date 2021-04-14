Doctors Explain Why COVID Cases Are Increasing Among Children





The number of pediatric COVID-19 cases has skyrocketed by more than 200% in recent weeks.

Grand Rapids, Michigan — Michigan is currently the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 8,867 cases per day on Tuesday is the highest since November last year. And just in the middle of the week, Michigan recorded more than 17,500 new cases of coronavirus. Hospitals throughout the state are also experiencing a surge in pediatric COVID-19 cases. “In the United States, looking at COVID-19 infections, it is important to note that the actual increase in the pediatric population has increased significantly by more than 200% in the new COVID-19 cases in the pediatric audience. I think, “said Dr. Rosemary Olivero, a pediatric infectious disease doctor at Helen Devos Children’s Hospital. “There are various reports from different medical systems in western Michigan. Fortunately, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital did not see a significant increase in pediatric patients admitted with acute respiratory COVID.” Nationally, COVID-19 infections in children have skyrocketed by more than 200% in recent weeks. Oliver says Devos Children’s Hospital is currently treating COVID-positive patients in children aged between newborn and 17 years. “Some patients are currently being evaluated for their potential for COVID. Others are being monitored for possible symptoms of COVID, but have not actually developed what is called acute respiratory COVID. This is the case if you are infected with the virus. There are also serious respiratory infections that have been detected, so there are no of these patients at this time, “she said. “The majority of patients found to be COVID positive are actually here for other reasons. Because they are screening for COVID-19 hospitalization, they are for routine surgery and other surgery. Found in children coming in. Children coming in like pyorrhea or due to psychiatric conditions. These are the majority of our children who are COVID positive. Medical illnesses due to acute respiratory COVID. It doesn’t actually come because of that. “ Relation: Whitmer asks the Michigans to suspend face-to-face sports, classes, and rallies for two weeks Relation: Most children with severe inflammatory disease had mild COVID-19 Relation: B117 variant surge in many states, experts believe children may be spreading it more than other strains That said, Olivero sees it as not, despite the early myth that COVID is not easily transmitted to children. “I think this is partly due to a new, more contagious variant. I think it has a lot to do with people’s lack of vigilance regarding mitigation strategies to prevent the spread of COVID 19. And we think so too. ”At this point, we have reaffirmed that younger population statistics are presented because adults are actually more accessible to the vaccine,” she said. Oliver says that in most cases COVID is more dangerous for children with chronic illnesses than for young and healthy children. However, Michigan is also beginning to see an increase in multisystem inflammatory syndrome, also known as MIS-C. It develops about 2-8 weeks after being infected with COVID and can be much more harmful to all children. “It was really important for us to learn about Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, and it affects a very small part of the population, but it is far away and in most cases. Health A young child, MIS-C, will be more life-threatening than acute respiratory COVID. ” “Therefore, we generally believe that acute respiratory COVID affects children with chronic conditions more than healthy children, but it seems that young and healthy children are infected with MIS-C. is.” Earlier this week, 51 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in Michigan, nine of which occurred in western Michigan. According to recent data, children over the age of teens can spread the virus as easily as adults. However, Olivero says the spread of COVID in schools is relatively rare if appropriate mitigation strategies are in place. ► ►It’s easier to keep stories like this up to date. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.. Do you have any news tips? Email [email protected], Our visit Facebook page Or twitter..Our subscription YouTube channel..

