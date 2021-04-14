Bad news and good news about obesity and COVID-19

From the early days of the pandemic, obesity has been known to be a risk factor for severe COVID-19, Research A recent release by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows how non-linear this relationship is. The majority (78%) of US patients admitted with COVID-19 were overweight or obese. The number of intensive care, invasive ventilation, and deaths was about the same.

Recent episodes of the AMA's "COVID-19 update" featured obesity medicine doctors and scientists discussing how the COVID-19 pandemic became an "aha moment" for patients suffering from overweight, and what doctors can do to help them more effectively in the long run.

“If you look at the prevalence of obesity based on the latest 2018 figures from the CDC, you can see that 42.4% of adults in the United States have obesity, which is almost half,” said Harvard University. MPH, Ph.D., Fatima Cody Stanford, Assistant Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics, School of Medicine, said. She added that many people saw their weight gain during the pandemic, “as 42.4% may actually be quite close to 50%.”

In addition, children are often considered less susceptible to COVID-19, but overweight also has an effect here. Children experiencing adverse results are often obese and require ventilation or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO.

“This is a problem for the entire age group,” she said.

Dr. Stanford said the majority of patients (both adults and children) who had been treated for chronic obesity during the pandemic lost weight.

Part of that is due to her newly discovered sense of urgency among long-term patients. Some people have resisted metabolic and weight loss surgery for years before the pandemic, but now they want to sign up.

“I am” Well, that’s funny. I’ve been trying to take you to surgery for five years, “said Dr. Stanford. “And they say,’I see my family and friends dying, and I don’t want to be that person. Even when you recommend it in 2015 or 2013 I do it I know I should have done it again, but here I am. Ready.'”

Why language is important Why language is important

Given this great opportunity to help patients, doctors should pay particular attention to their bedside manners, Dr. Stanford said.

“It’s all about language, language, language, language,” she said, saying in 2017 that the AMA House adopted a resolution to discourage the use of the association’s stigmatizing terms and amend the language. policy About obesity as a major public health issue. AMA Recognize obesity as a disease In 2013.

“Don’t use the word obesity. Obesity is a label and is often very stigmatized,” said Dr. Stanford, who instead says the patient has mild, moderate, or severe obesity. Added that is good. In addition, it is important not to use “morbid” instead of “severe”.

“We don’t call it morbid COVID,” she said. “We don’t call it morbid cancer, and nothing else morbid.” According to Dr. Stanford, putting “morbid” before “obesity” is a sign of prejudice. ..

However, you also need to look upstream of the problem. One approach is to treat and reduce obesity. It was reintroduced this year in the US House of Representatives and Senate with bipartisan support. Medicare will be expanded to include obesity screening and treatment, and food and drug administration-approved medicines for chronic weight management.

“Currently, if you are obese but not diabetic, you are still paying a fair amount of money to meet a nutritionist,” said Dr. Stanford. “Now, if you have diabetes, suddenly that visit will be covered. Hmm. That seems a bit the opposite. Would you like to treat your patient before you develop diabetes? Diabetes is clearly obese It’s a more serious risk factor than it is. “