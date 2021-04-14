Toronto hospital closes clinic and suspends appointments due to lack of COVID-19 vaccine

The shortage of COVID-19 vaccine has forced two major Toronto medical networks to serve some of the state’s most devastated communities, reducing or canceling firing appointments altogether. I did.

Scarborough Health Network (SHN) has announced that it will close Centennial College and Centennial Hospital clinics on Wednesday.

Dr. Bart Louwers, SHN’s Executive Vice President and Deputy Chief of Staff, told CBC News that the move would cancel the appointment of about 10,000 people between today and Monday. He added that each clinic previously used to administer about 2,000 doses per day.

The hospital network says it will reopen the clinic as soon as the vaccine is added, contact all those whose vaccination appointments have been canceled due to closure, and rebook their appointments as soon as possible.

“Scarborough suffers from incomprehensible disparities in Canada’s most diverse communities and one of Ontario’s most serious hotspots, vaccine distribution,” Maureen Adamson, chairman of the board of directors of SHN, said in a statement. “.

“Scarborough is the backbone of Toronto,” she added. “Our people are essential workers to keep Ontario running.”

According to Lauwers, SHN has approximately 2,000 COVID-19 hospitalized throughout the hospital and more than 400 in critical care. On the other hand, at Scaborow’s COVID-19 Evaluation Center, the test positive rate has reached 24%.

The closed clinic vaccinated residents over the age of 50, indigenous adults, and health care workers. Others who are vaccinated in closed areas are chronic home care clients, religious leaders, and people over the age of 18 in high-risk health.

See | Patients, Frontline Hospital Staff Fight COVID-19 in Busy Scarborough ICU:

More patients than ever before in a pandemic are fighting for life in the Ontario ICU. CBC News confirms impact on Toronto’s Scarborough Health Network. 7:34

Meanwhile, the University Health Network (UHN) has suspended vaccination reservations for adults aged 18-49 with three hotspot zip codes: M5V, M6E, and M6H.

In a statement, a UHN spokesman said more than 20,000 people had registered for the first shot since April 12.

The list is “curated,” and some of the people who signed up could be redirected to a mass vaccination clinic, a spokesman said.

The UHN currently has a capacity of up to 10,500 shots per week, the spokesman added, but there is not enough dose available to approach that benchmark.

Due to supply tensions, UHN will also close the clinics at the BMO Conference Center in downtown, narrowing the MaRs Center site to 25% capacity until more doses are available.

UHN expects to ship 5,000 times in the next two weeks.

Similarly, East Toronto Health Partners announced on Wednesday that due to supply shortages, there are no reservations available at the Thorncliff Park Community Hub Mass Vaccination Clinic.

The state says it needs more vaccines again

Ontario has received just over 73% of the 4,506,495 doses of vaccine it received from the federal government so far, and about 400,000 of these total doses arrived yesterday.

This means that there were about 1.2 million doses that were unused. Updated numbers are expected later this morning.

In a statement, Health Minister spokesman Alexandra Hilken said all doses received by the state were assigned to someone appointed.

She repeated what Prime Minister Doug Ford had said for months. The state said it needed more vaccine from the federal government because of delayed shipments.

“Changing vaccine appointments is frustrating and we are ready to administer the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as we receive a federal vaccination and extend it to more vaccination sites. I know, “says Hilken.

The Ontario government faces criticism that there is no clear plan to vaccinate people and essential workers in hotspot areas.

Premier Doug Ford announced last week that people over the age of 18 in the hotspot were eligible for shots, but provided little detail about their efforts, Leaves many qualified residents frustrated..

Push to allow all ontarians to pre-register vaccines

In a letter to the state posted on his website, Toronto Coun. Josh Matlow and several medical professionals are asking the Ford government to allow all ontarians to pre-register to receive the vaccine.

“Too many ontarians who are not yet eligible for the current stage of vaccination planning remain uncertain about when and how they learn their time,” the letter reads.

This group suggests that you need your date of birth, zip code, and contact information to queue your name, and then make sure that the person’s name is in the list.

After that, once qualified, people can receive an email or text message outlining the next steps to formally book a vaccination.

“This not only provides the state with useful data on the number of ontarians interested in vaccination, but also helps manage the vaccine supply, but also about which zip code is hesitant to vaccinate. We also provide an overview of, “said the letter.

“More and more importantly, this helps many ontarians feel that they are one step closer to overcoming the pandemic.”