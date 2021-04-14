BU sees a surge in COVID cases as hundreds of students have been sanctioned for non-compliance – Boston News, Weather, Sports





Boston (WHDH)-At Boston University, cases of coronavirus are skyrocketing towards the end of the semester. In the first week of April, the school reported that 61 students were positive. This is almost double the previous week. This is consistent with students slipping when it comes to following health protocols. According to the school’s compliance report on April 9, more than 2,600 students were warned not to submit daily proofs, nearly 1,400 were warned not to schedule tests, and more than 300 students violated. It was accepted. “I suspect there’s a bit of pandemic fatigue, and students are tired of doing the same,” said Dr. David Hammer, an infectious disease expert at Boston University School of Public Health and School of Medicine. I am. “To be in compliance, if you were on campus, you had to schedule tests, run up-to-date tests, and have daily health checks. If you didn’t do any of these, you might have to. I couldn’t. Don’t enter the building, “he continued. BU staff encourage students to continue to adhere to safety guidelines, so they can finish their semester with a high rating. “There are still a lot of viruses out there, so we need to get through until graduation next month,” Hammer said. BU requires all students, faculty, and staff to schedule additional tests each week for the rest of the month to help them complete the semester. This university is not the only university that has problems with viruses in the second half of the school year. The College of the Holy Cross in Worcester has ordered all students to undergo mandatory tests in response to outbreaks of cases associated with viral variants. Emerson College has also temporarily suspended all face-to-face activities Helps control the spread of the coronavirus. (Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

