New WHO Global Compact Accelerates Action to Address Diabetes

The World Health Organization’s new Global Diabetes Compact aims to provide a coveted boost to efforts to prevent diabetes and provide treatment to all who need it, 100 years after the discovery of insulin. is.

The Compact will be unveiled today at the Global Diabetes Summit, co-sponsored by WHO and the Government of Canada, with the support of the University of Toronto. During the event, the President of Kenya will join the Prime Ministers of Fiji, Norway and Singapore. Michael R. Bloomberg, WHO’s Global Ambassador for Noncommunicable Diseases and Injuries. Health ministers, diabetics and diabetics in many countries are also emphasizing ways to support this new collaboration. Representatives from other UN agencies, civil society partners and the private sector will also participate.

Increased risk of premature death from diabetes

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Gebreez, Director of the World Health Organization, said: “The number of diabetics has quadrupled in the last 40 years. This is the only major non-communicable disease in which the risk of premature death is increasing rather than diminishing. A high percentage of people with serious illness in hospitals suffer from diabetes. Global Diabetes Compact improves the availability and affordability of life-saving drugs for diabetes, and the politics of action to prevent and diagnose it. Helps promote commitment. “

“Canada has a proud history of diabetes research and innovation. From the discovery of insulin in 1921 to 100 years later, we continue to strive to help people with diabetes,” said Canada. Health Minister Patty Haidu said. “But we can’t just tackle diabetes. We share knowledge and promote international cooperation so that diabetics can lead longer and healthier lives in Canada and around the world. is needed.”

Urgent action needed to increase access to affordable insulin

One of the most urgent areas of work is increasing access to diabetes diagnostic tools and medicines, especially insulin, in low- and middle-income countries.

Introducing a pilot program for WHO to pre-certify insulin in 2019 is an important step. Currently, the insulin market is dominated by three companies. Pre-certification of insulin produced by more manufacturers may help increase the availability of quality-guaranteed insulin to countries that currently do not meet demand. In addition, discussions are already underway with manufacturers of insulin and other diabetes treatments and diagnostic tools on ways that may help countries meet their demands at affordable prices.

Insulin is not the only rare product. Many people have a hard time getting and buying blood glucose meters and test strips.

In addition, about half of adults with type 2 diabetes are undiagnosed, and 50% of patients with type 2 diabetes do not get the insulin they need, resulting in premature death, amputation, and blindness.

Innovation will be one of the core components of compactness focused on the development and evaluation of low-cost technologies and digital solutions for the treatment of diabetes.

Agreed global goals

Compact also focuses on facilitating progress by setting global coverage goals for diabetes treatment. A “global price tag” quantifies the costs and benefits of achieving these new goals. Compact also advocates fulfilling the government’s commitment to include diabetes prevention and treatment in primary health care and as part of the universal health insurance package.

“The main purpose of the Global Diabetes Compact is to unite key stakeholders in the public and private sectors, and, more importantly, those who live with diabetes around a common agenda, create new momentum and share solutions. It’s about creating with, “says Dr. Vente. Mikkelsen, Director of the WHO Noncommunicable Diseases Division. “The’all-hands-on-deck’approach to COVID-19 compliance shows what can be achieved when different sectors work together to find solutions to urgent public health problems. “

People watching the summit will hear from diabetics in India, Lebanon, Singapore, the United Republic of Tanzania, the United States and Zimbabwe about the challenges they face in managing diabetes and how they can be overcome. Part of the summit is co-designed with diabetics and provides a global platform to explain what they expect from the compact and how they want to be involved in the further development and implementation of the compact.

Dr. Apoorva Gomber, a diabetes advocate who lives with type 1 diabetes at the summit, said: “We seize the opportunity for compactness with both hands and use it to look back a few years later, and finally our country is ready to help diabetics lead a healthy and productive life. I have to say it’s done. “

