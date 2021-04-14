There is a possibility of a breakthrough infection of Covid-19 after vaccination. But don’t worry.

When it comes to getting infected with Covid-19 after vaccination, there are some scary headlines these days.

The point is that none of these headlines are surprising or scary.

Pfizer / BioNtech vaccine according to clinical trial data 95% effective For prevention of Covid-19 disease.Moderna vaccine 94 percent.. Johnson & Johnson’s single dose vaccine 66% and 72% effect (more for prevention of severe illness).. What you’ll notice in all these numbers is that nothing is 100% effective in preventing illness.

This should be clear from clinical trial data, but it captures some Surprisingly: After being completely vaccinated with any of these vaccines, you can get sick with Covid-19-or perhaps asymptomatically carry the virus. These are called breakthrough infections. “This is what we expect. There are some cases among vaccinated people,” says Natalie Dean, a biostatistician at the University of Florida.

“When you get vaccinated, you do good for yourself, but you also do good for the people around you.”

It is not surprising that some (very rare) cases of hospitalization and severe illness are found in vaccinated people. It may seem even more puzzling, as clinical trials in tens of thousands of people have reported that these vaccines are 100% effective in preventing hospitalization.

But “there is no such thing as 100 percent,” says Dean. “When we start talking about vaccination of millions of people, things that happen relatively rarely begin to happen.” The real cause behind the breakthrough infection is not the vaccine — this The fact that pandemics are still rampant in many communities.

But why do vaccinated people get sick?

So far, we have talked about the effectiveness of vaccines from the perspective of disease prevention. There is also the issue of vaccines that prevent infection. It’s slightly different: the disease is symptomatic. The infection has simply been tested positive for the virus (probably asymptomatic). In this regard, vaccines so far also seem to be very good at preventing infections. A A recent study of the health of 3,950 people by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Care workers have found that mRNA vaccines (Moderna and Pfizer / BioNtech) are 90% effective in preventing infection.

Although there are few actual data on Johnson & Johnson vaccines, CDC writes Its early evidence also suggests that it “may provide protection against asymptomatic infections.”

That is, in most cases, these vaccines prevent the Covid-19 infection from colonizing the body. That is wonderful! And that’s why these vaccines are the best way to end a pandemic.But A few At that time, it could not prevent the infection, nor could it prevent the symptoms.

why?Think of the immunity provided by the vaccine as a dam, says Erin Bromaji, UMass Dartmouth immunologist.

“For example, dams are not 100% effective,” he says. “They are designed to handle 20 years of storms, 50 years of storms, but when the 100 years of storms come, they are overwhelmed.”

However, there are situations in which infection can overwhelm this immunological dam.

The exact reason is unknown. “Some of the situations that lead to breakthroughs are predictable and some are unpredictable,” says Brommage. “You don’t know who it will be.”

People have different (but not so much) immune responses to vaccines, just as people have different immune responses and the severity of the disease when they catch the virus. (It’s also like some people get a lot of side effects from the vaccine, others don’t. Everyone’s body reacts a little differently.)

Therefore, it is difficult to predict the majority of people who will experience a breakthrough infection, based on what is known so far.

But there are also some suspicions that scientists may make it more likely.

One may be the amount of virus that a person is exposed to. Just as a person is exposed to a large amount of viral particles, the immune protection from the vaccine can be overwhelmed, similar to how a dam is breached in the event of a flood (Probably by living With a sick person on Covid-19, or Work in a medical facility Handling of Covid-19 patents).

“The foundation on which the dam was built is not strong enough,” Brommage said, breaking the dam. People with immunodeficiency may be at increased risk of breakthrough infections. “For example, we know that people with HIV have lower levels of protection,” says Dean. “It may reflect something about the immune response.”

Age can also have an effect.At least the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine A little less effective For people over 80 years old. Regarding this question about effectiveness and age, Dean says, “We don’t have a lot of data.”

And there are more common things in our lives that can temporarily make you more susceptible to infections. The quality of sleep Immune system.. Can be stressed In the same way..

It may take some time for the vaccine to be fully effective. “The wisdom is that you will be maximally protected 14 days or after a period of time from the second dose,” says Dean. Therefore, a breakthrough infection is more likely to occur early after vaccination, or if you have been vaccinated only once.

Breakthrough infections are less severe and probably less contagious — even in new variants

The good news is: There are many reasons to think that these breakthrough infections are not as bad as if they were not vaccinated. One knows this from clinical trial data from tens of thousands of people. All three approved vaccines were 100% effective in preventing death and hospitalization. (Again, as Dean says, there’s no such thing as 100 percent, but that’s pretty good.)

This is supported by the data collected after testing in real-world conditions. Recently, Compare studies of 5,000 patients from Israel Cases of breakthrough infections (after vaccination) with infections that occurred among unvaccinated individuals. Simply put, the study found that people with breakthrough infections also had lower levels of the virus. This particular study did not contain information about the severity of the symptoms.But Lower viral load correlates Low severity of illness; they too Reduce the risk of infection to others..

The Israeli study evaluated only those who received the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine (most of the vaccines offered in Israel). But it’s not surprising to expect a similar pattern from the Moderna vaccine, and perhaps the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.The results of the study say, “It should encourage people to get vaccinated.” Idan Yerin, Technion-Israel Institute of Technology biology researcher and co-author of the analysis. “When you get vaccinated, you do good for yourself, but you do good for the people around you. That should be your message.”

But what about variants? Another study from Israel, which has not yet been published, I asked this question.. After a single dose of the Pfizer / BioNtech vaccine, people were found to be slightly more susceptible to infection with the B.1.1.7 variant (first discovered in the UK). And now it’s the dominant stock in the United States), And a B.1351 variant (first discovered in South Africa) than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus. After two full doses, the vaccine appeared to protect people almost completely against B.1.1.7, slightly less effective against B.1351, but still quite effective. had.

Interestingly, the authors of the study point out that B.1351 is not very widespread in Israel, even though it sees a slightly more likely variant of B.1351 to break through. .. “This reduction in effectiveness occurs only in a short period of time, and the SA variant [B.1351] It doesn’t spread efficiently. ” Adidas, The lead author of the treatise tweeted.

The low prevalence of B.1351 in Israel suggests that “these breakthrough infections are dead ends.”Virologist Angela Rasmussen Explained on Twitter..It may be more difficult to spread in Israel than in other countries, but so far Israel has given more vaccinations. Over 60 percent of its population..

Other vaccines may have less protection against mutant breakthroughs. Made by AstraZeneca: It is possible Only 70% effect on B.1.1.7 variant,and Only 10% effect on B.1351..

But the conclusion is the same. The best defense against infection, whether from a variant or not, is complete vaccination.

The number of breakthrough infections depends on the amount of virus circulating

If the vaccine is 95% effective, it means that the vaccinated person is 95% less likely to get sick when exposed to the virus than others. The most important part of that last sentence: if exposed to a virus.

Breakthrough infections occur in a small proportion of vaccinated people, but the number of breakthrough infections that accumulate depends on the amount of virus circulating in the community.

“The risks of these breakthroughs actually reflect the amount of communication in the community,” says Dean.Measles vaccines are also not completely effective (they are About 97% effect). However, exposure to measles is so rare that measles cases are rare among vaccinated individuals.

Simply put, the more cases you have, the more breakthrough infections you will have. Therefore, the answer to the breakthrough infectious disease problem is to vaccinate more people (to further reduce infection), continue to wear masks, and maintain distance between groups of mixed vaccinated people. That is. (Read the complete CDC guidelines Individuals vaccinated here.. )

“We will see these rare events until we resolve these everyday cases,” says Brommage.