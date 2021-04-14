Cases of syphilis are on the rise in Onondaga County.People at risk were urged to take the test





Syracuse, NY — Onondaga County has seen a surge in cases of syphilis, encouraging people to be tested if they are at risk of developing a sexually transmitted disease. In the first three months of 2021, there were 28 cases of syphilis. This corresponds to the total number of cases the county saw in 2020 as a whole. “Our focus is on dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, but we can’t forget other public health concerns in our community, such as the recent increase in syphilis cases,” said the county health commissioner. Dr. Indugupta said in a news release. Cases of syphilis have increased nationwide over the last 20 years.According to the report, there were about 130,000 cases nationwide in 2019. data Released on Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Syphilis can be cured with antibiotics if detected early. It may not cause symptoms at first, but if left untreated, it can lead to very serious illness and death. According to Gupta, this increase can affect the infected individual’s partner and his foetation if he is pregnant. In recent years, the number of women with syphilis has increased in the county. Pregnant women with syphilis can spread it to the foetation, causing serious health problems and even the death of the baby. Syphilis usually spreads through direct contact with syphilis pain during vaginal, anal, or oral sex. People using condoms can become syphilis if the condom does not completely cover the exposed area. Signs of syphilis include painless pain and ulcers in the mouth and genitals, malaise, swollen lymph nodes, and systemic illness with a rash. More serious signs of syphilis include meningitis and eye infections. Testing is recommended if: Men having sex with men outside the monogamous relationship

People infected with HIV

Pregnant woman

Sex worker

Someone who has an anonymous sex partner

A man under the age of 25 imprisoned last year Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed should call their healthcare provider. Those without a provider can be tested by making an appointment at the Onondaga County Health Department’s Sexually Transmitted Diseases Center at the County Citizens Center. The STD Center holds syphilis clinics on April 15, April 22, April 29, and May 6 from 9 am to 3 pm. Reservations are required. To make a reservation call (315) 435-3236. James T. Mulder covers health and higher education. Do you have any news tips? (315) 470-2245 or [email protected]

