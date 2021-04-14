“I have recovered from anorexia in adults”-two women open about middle-aged eating disorders

Among many triggers, the pressure of showing no visible signs of aging can lead people to slippery slopes of eating disorders.

Physical education teachers share their experiences from the restricted diet cycle from the age of 18 to the final return of a healthy weight.

Mental health advocate Joan Cook warns you not to ignore the signs just because you are old.



You might think that eating disorders only affect teenagers, but an increasing number of people over the age of 30 are victims of unhealthy food relationships.

Professor Cynthia Brik of the University of North Carolina recently launched a study of the Anorexia Nervosa Genetics Initiative (ANGI) in Australia. This is the world’s largest study identifying genes associated with anorexia nervosa.

“There is no doubt that middle-aged eating disorders are on the rise in treatment centers around the world,” says Professor Burik.

“We see three patterns: people who had an eating disorder when they were young, who recovered or partially recovered, who relapsed in middle age, who developed an eating disorder when they were young, People with often chronic or recurrent courses in middle age, and smaller patterns. A group of individuals who appear to develop eating disorders for the first time in middle age. “

“Transition and loss are common triggers for eating disorders in people over the age of 30,” says Professor Burik.

“These can include divorce, unfaithfulness, children leaving home, menopause, unemployment, socio-economic pressure, and socio-cultural change-pressure to lose weight and visible aging. The pressure of showing no signs can lead to the behavior of putting people on slippery slopes to eating disorders. “

“Eating disorders put a great deal of physical strain on almost every body system. The older we get, the less resilient those systems are,” explains Professor Burik.

“Therefore, elderly people with eating disorders often have very serious cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, musculoskeletal, and even dental problems.”

It’s not easy, but recovery is possible.

Here, two women share a story about life with an eating disorder and how they found help.

“Eating disorders are not a lifestyle choice.”-Kate Sangster, 41, PE teacher

“Since I was 18, I’ve been on a restricted diet and regaining a healthy weight, but it’s the third time a maternal and child health nurse noticed my dramatic weight loss and mentioned anorexia. It was after the birth of my daughter. Hospital I started hiding food and I pretended to be asleep when the supper trolley arrived.

“Sad maintained a good weight during pregnancy, but by the time the baby was 12 months old, he lost weight and his GP tried to emphasize how serious I was. I couldn’t believe it because I was 37 years old. I thought I was too old to have an eating disorder.

“I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t sit and read because of malnutrition. I started to have bradycardia (slow heart rate). My eyes turned yellow and I felt muscles. My thighs were torn. It was done.

“Thankfully, most of these symptoms returned when they recovered.

“My eating disorder wasn’t about looking or losing weight. For me, it was a way to deal with stress and what I saw as an overwhelming responsibility for childcare. It’s also control. There wasn’t. I think it’s a very cliché, and that means I made the choice.

“I measured everything I ate, counted kilojoules, and focused on exercising on every occasion. Thinking about bad scenarios, such as when I was worried about the death of a crib at night. As a distraction from. The idea of ​​dietary disorders played a positive role in helping me cope, but it took its own life. It was completely taken over and I was the other I couldn’t think of that.

“I can’t believe I’ve managed to hide much of it from everyone. Fortunately, my GP has a special interest in eating disorders and has an eating disorder. Continued to convince me, and the treatment needed.

“Recovery was a daunting task and needed to be honest. Together with doctors, nutritionists and psychologists, we overcame triggers and challenges when they occurred. To take care of our children. I decided to get well. I will provide them with healthy coping skills and education that I did not have at their age.

“Recovery was a daunting task, being honest with doctors, nutritionists and psychologists, and having to overcome triggers and challenges.”

“Don’t ignore the signs just because you’re old.” Joanne Cook, 54, Chief Executive Officer of Tasmania’s Eating Disorder Recovery (TRED)

“I developed an eating disorder at the age of 43. I wanted to improve my health, but what started with reducing unhealthy foods should immediately eliminate the entire food group, such as carbohydrates and fats. Within a year, my condition became more ill from a healthy diet plan.

“Within eight months my hair started to fall out and I was stressed. I still had four kids at school and worked full time as a teacher. I’m just below my healthy weight range. However, the doctor was shocked. The amount of weight lost since the last appointment. She ordered a blood test. It usually checks nutritional levels such as iron and potassium and can cause weight loss. It is advisable to rule out other conditions, such as some thyroid problems.

“I noticed a letter of introduction about my suspicion of anorexia nervosa. I was neither a teenager nor a model, so I thought this was totally ridiculous. Also, I still had menstruation, so I lost my appetite. I thought it wasn’t.

“My GP introduced me to a psychologist and took a break for two weeks, but the first day I returned to school, the teacher’s staff room had a meltdown during the break just because there was only full cream milk in the fridge. Did.

“I was given a long vacation and was prescribed anxiolytics. I started seeing a psychiatrist, but one night I was really emotionally disintegrated and could continue as I was. I resisted his suggestion that hospitalization might be necessary until I realized I couldn’t .. I was very afraid that it came to me and humiliated me.

“Hobbert didn’t have an adult facility for eating disorders, so I was admitted to a private psychiatric ward overnight and then moved to the hospital for two weeks.

“This was the worst point in my life. I needed to eat more and it was very hard. Like many men, I thought we could do it once we were diagnosed, so my husband It was especially difficult for me. I made a treatment plan and corrected it immediately. It took 7 years and many treatments.

“I became depressed during the convalescent period. I was admitted to the heart ward because eating disorders can cause heart complications. I had chest pain and was found to be associated with anxiety. Fortunately, I am not suffering from ongoing health problems. They resolve more regularly and have better nutrition. Was there.

“My employer was very supportive, but I never returned to that job. How isolated I was just because there was no community-based organization in my area. Recalling that I became involved in the advocacy of mental health. TRED provides support and information to Tasmanian people seeking assistance with eating disorders. ”

